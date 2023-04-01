Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round
Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round
Bruno Fernandes (C) celebrates with Manchester United's Portuguese defender #20 Diogo Dalot (R) after scoring their second goal
Bruno Fernandes (C) celebrates with Manchester United's Portuguese defender #20 Diogo Dalot (R) after scoring their second goal
AFP
Manchester United secured safe passage to the next stage of the FA Cup as they defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the DW Stadium, picking up just a second win in seven outings in all competitions in this process.

Prior to kick-off, the third round of this year’s tournament had produced few top-tier cupsets, but Shaun Maloney’s Wigan were hoping to produce once against a side 53 places above them in the footballing pyramid.

And, when Thelo Aasgaard forced an early save from André Onana in the opening five minutes, Latics supporters will have been buoyed by their team’s strong start.

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (2R) looks on during the English FA Cup third round football match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United
AFP

However, from that point until the HT whistle, it was nothing but one-way traffic as United laid siege to their opponents’ goal.

The opportunities for the visitors were almost too numerous to count.

First, Marcus Rashford tested Sam Tickle with a fierce effort, before Scott McTominay fired narrowly wide from inside the penalty area. It felt like a matter of time before the deadlock would be broken and, midway through the half, Diogo Dalot duly obliged, caressing an effort into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Manchester United's Portuguese defender #20 Diogo Dalot (2L) celebrates with teammates
AFP

How it was only 1-0 at HT, though, remains a mystery - Tickle almost fumbled a Rashford attempt into his own net, while Rasmus Højlund somehow tapped wide with the goal at his mercy when the former’s drive was parried into his path. The Dane also hit the crossbar with a header, as did Alejandro Garnacho with a rocket from distance.

It was always going to be a big ask for United to match their first-half intensity after the interval, and chances were scarce in comparison. However, Erik ten Hag’s men still had opportunities to put the game to bed, as Tickle got down well to keep out Kobbie Mainoo’s attempt and McTominay’s deflected effort almost crept under the bar.

Wigan's Northern Irish striker #28 Josh Magennis (L) reacts as English referee Anthony Taylor (R) gives a penalty to United
AFP

In the end, though, it was from the spot that they doubled their lead. Bruno Fernandes was brought down in the penalty area by Liam Shaw and, after dusting himself down, the captain netted with aplomb from 12 yards.

While the scoreline was not as convincing as it should have been, United were never in danger of suffering a shock defeat, and they have now lost just one of their previous 20 meetings with Wigan.

Match stats
Flashscore

The Red Devils will now face Newport County or non-league Eastleigh in the fourth round. Either tie would be a potential banana skin, but the 20-time English champions should have more than enough to make it through.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballFA CupManchester UnitedWigan
Related Articles
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Man Utd keeper Onana available for Wigan game just 24 hours before international duty
Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle to play Sunderland in FA Cup third round
Show more
Football
Nigeria's injured striker Victor Boniface set to miss Africa Cup of Nations
Thierry Henry reveals battle with depression throughout his career
Atletico Madrid to host Real Madrid in blockbuster Copa del Rey last 16 clash
Franz Beckenbauer's mark on the world of football in six key dates
Reactions to the death of Germany and Bayern great Franz Beckenbauer
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal strongly linked with Onana, Dortmund close on Maatsen
Updated
Belgian coach Hugo Broos hopes for 2017 repeat with South Africa at AFCON 2023
Germany and Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78
Updated
Most Read
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal strongly linked with Onana, Dortmund close on Maatsen
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Pain-free Paula Badosa out to make splash in comeback at Adelaide International

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings