Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United secured safe passage to the next stage of the FA Cup as they defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the DW Stadium, picking up just a second win in seven outings in all competitions in this process.

Prior to kick-off, the third round of this year’s tournament had produced few top-tier cupsets, but Shaun Maloney’s Wigan were hoping to produce once against a side 53 places above them in the footballing pyramid.

And, when Thelo Aasgaard forced an early save from André Onana in the opening five minutes, Latics supporters will have been buoyed by their team’s strong start.

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (2R) looks on during the English FA Cup third round football match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United AFP

However, from that point until the HT whistle, it was nothing but one-way traffic as United laid siege to their opponents’ goal.

The opportunities for the visitors were almost too numerous to count.

First, Marcus Rashford tested Sam Tickle with a fierce effort, before Scott McTominay fired narrowly wide from inside the penalty area. It felt like a matter of time before the deadlock would be broken and, midway through the half, Diogo Dalot duly obliged, caressing an effort into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Manchester United's Portuguese defender #20 Diogo Dalot (2L) celebrates with teammates AFP

How it was only 1-0 at HT, though, remains a mystery - Tickle almost fumbled a Rashford attempt into his own net, while Rasmus Højlund somehow tapped wide with the goal at his mercy when the former’s drive was parried into his path. The Dane also hit the crossbar with a header, as did Alejandro Garnacho with a rocket from distance.

It was always going to be a big ask for United to match their first-half intensity after the interval, and chances were scarce in comparison. However, Erik ten Hag’s men still had opportunities to put the game to bed, as Tickle got down well to keep out Kobbie Mainoo’s attempt and McTominay’s deflected effort almost crept under the bar.

Wigan's Northern Irish striker #28 Josh Magennis (L) reacts as English referee Anthony Taylor (R) gives a penalty to United AFP

In the end, though, it was from the spot that they doubled their lead. Bruno Fernandes was brought down in the penalty area by Liam Shaw and, after dusting himself down, the captain netted with aplomb from 12 yards.

While the scoreline was not as convincing as it should have been, United were never in danger of suffering a shock defeat, and they have now lost just one of their previous 20 meetings with Wigan.

Match stats Flashscore

The Red Devils will now face Newport County or non-league Eastleigh in the fourth round. Either tie would be a potential banana skin, but the 20-time English champions should have more than enough to make it through.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore