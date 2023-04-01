Club World Cup set for June-July 2025, new Intercontinental Cup in 2024

FIFA had announced an expanded Club World Cup earlier this year
Reuters
FIFA's revamped Club World Cup planned for 2025 and set to feature 32 teams will be played from June 15 to July 13, while a new Intercontinental Cup will be played annually from next year, Gianni Infantino, the head of world soccer's governing body, said on Sunday.

FIFA had announced an expanded Club World Cup earlier this year and unanimously voted to appoint the United States as hosts for the first edition of the event.

The Council met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to ratify the dates for the Club World Cup and confirmed next year's Intercontinental Cup would have the UEFA Champions League winner playing a team that comes through intercontinental playoffs.

"The tournament will feature all current confederation premier club competition champions," FIFA President Infantino said.

"(It) concludes with a final at a neutral venue between the UEFA Champions League winners and the winners of an intercontinental play-off between clubs from the other confederations."

The Council also decided that Chile will host the Under-20 World Cup in 2025 while Poland will host the Under-20 Women's World Cup in 2026.

Yes, change settings