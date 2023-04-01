Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon at Club World Cup to set up Man City semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA Club World Cup
  4. Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon at Club World Cup to set up Man City semi-final
Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon at Club World Cup to set up Man City semi-final
Leon's Alfonso Alvarado, left, and Urawa Reds' Atsuki Ito fight for the ball during the Soccer Club World Cup
Leon's Alfonso Alvarado, left, and Urawa Reds' Atsuki Ito fight for the ball during the Soccer Club World Cup
Profimedia
Substitute Alex Schalk scored a 78th-minute winner as Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon 1-0 on Friday, to progress to the semi-final of the Club World Cup, where they will meet Manchester City.

The goal came when Jose Kante played a pass into the area to Schalk, who had only been on the pitch five minutes, and after taking a touch to control with his left foot, he shot with his right past the onrushing keeper Rodolfo Cota.

Leon's chances of a comeback at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium were dealt a hammer blow six minutes later when captain William Tesillo was shown a second yellow card and the Mexican club, CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, were reduced to 10 men.

This was Leon's first appearance at the Club World Cup, while Japan's Urawa, Asian champions, finished third in the competition in 2007 and also took part in 2017.

They will face Europe's Champions League winners Manchester City on Tuesday.

The other semi-final, on Monday, will see Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense take on the winner between Al Ahly of Egypt and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, who play later on Friday.

Read more about Urawa's win here.

Club World Cup fixtures
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballFIFA Club World CupSchalk AlexManchester CityFluminenseAl IttihadUrawa Reds
Related Articles
Manchester City aiming for full house of trophies at Club World Cup
Al Ittihad cruise to 3-0 win over Auckland City at Club World Cup
Erling Haaland set to return to Manchester City training ahead of Club World Cup
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Chiesa gives Juve lead at Genoa, Spurs and Forest level
Updated
Unai Emery warns surging Aston Villa to ignore Premier League title talk
Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart
Everton to stay at Goodison Park for 2024/25 before new stadium move
Transfer News LIVE: Donny Van De Beek to Frankfut 'here we go', Endrick arrives in Madrid
Updated
Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo to miss Africa Cup of Nations after ankle surgery
Arteta warns of pressure on managers as he draws line under FA charge
Erik ten Hag says he is not concerned about job despite mounting pressure
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Most Read
The Rise of Ajax: After hitting rock-bottom, the Dutch club have found an unlikely saviour
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
UCL Team of the Group Stage: Bellingham the best as veterans make up core of defence
Steve Cooper vows to hold his nerve amid Nottingham Forest's dip in form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings