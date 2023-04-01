Mexico begin Gold Cup in style with thumping victory over Honduras in opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Gold Cup
  4. Mexico begin Gold Cup in style with thumping victory over Honduras in opener
Mexico begin Gold Cup in style with thumping victory over Honduras in opener
Mexico celebrate against Honduras
Mexico celebrate against Honduras
Profimedia
Mexico got their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Honduras as they look to move past a poor Nations League performance that saw coach Diego Cocca sacked after just four months in charge.

A revamped Mexican team, led by interim coach Jaime Lozano, scored less than a minute into the game through midfielder Luis Romo, who then headed home from a corner in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0.

Orbelin Pineda scored six minutes after the break to put the game out of reach before midfielder Luis Chavez took the ball from defender Devron Garcia to score Mexico's fourth goal in the 64th minute.

"We did a very good job, all the players are interested in what the coach (Lozano) proposes, we have to be confident, this is the first step of a long path," Pineda said.

The change in the Mexican team's mindset left both fans and players satisfied, with Lozano saying there is plenty of room for improvement.

"I am very happy for the faith in me from the players, the people and the directors. This is a new beginning," he added.

The win leaves Mexico top of Group B. They face second-placed Haiti on Thursday while Honduras take on Qatar.

See a summary of the match at Flashscore

Mentions
FootballMexicoHondurasGold Cup
Related Articles
McKennie and Dest's Gold Cup absence to count toward CONCACAF suspension
Brandon Vazquez scores late equaliser to save USA from Jamaica defeat in Gold Cup opener
CONCACAF suspends two USA players and two Mexico players after Nations League semi-final
Show more
Football
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Updated
Barcelona sign Manchester City's treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer
Footballer Benjamin Mendy to return to UK as he faces retrial for alleged sex offences
Euro U21 roundup: Czechs snatch win from Germans, England and France advance to quarters
Updated
Gipuzkoa: The tiny Basque province proving to be a gold mine of top football managers
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea
Updated
Mikel Arteta wants stronger Arsenal squad to challenge Manchester City in the league
Miami-bound Messi recalls 'massive disappointment' of PSG Champions League woes
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director Rodrigo Ares De Parga leave after four months
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking after making light work of De Minaur
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24