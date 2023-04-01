USA suffer shock penalty shootout defeat to Panama in Gold Cup semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Gold Cup
  4. USA suffer shock penalty shootout defeat to Panama in Gold Cup semi-finals
USA suffer shock penalty shootout defeat to Panama in Gold Cup semi-finals
Panama will face Mexico in the final
Panama will face Mexico in the final
Reuters
Orlando Mosquera saved a penalty kick from Cristian Roldan in the sixth round of a shootout to help Panama defeat USA in the semi-final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in San Diego on Wednesday.

After the save, Adalberto Carrasquilla then scored against Matt Turner to win the shootout 5-4 against the defending champions. Mosquera also made a save against Jesus Ferreira, while Turner stopped Cristian Martinez.

The match was goalless for 90 minutes before Ivan Anderson gave Panama a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute of extra time. Ferreira then made it 1-1 six minutes later.

The US had just one chance in the opening half, and that came 24 seconds into the match when Cade Cowell, in his first Gold Cup start, hit the post.

Panama enjoyed 56% of the possession, but the Americans still managed to go toe-to-toe with the visitors in what was a relatively even game.

Early in the second half, Turner made an outstanding reactionary save to stop a powerful header by Ismael Diaz, and the US dodged a possible penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time when VAR determined that Djordje Mihailovic did not commit a handball.

Anderson chipped the ball over an onrushing Turner, who stepped outside the box, and rolled the ball into the empty net early in extra time before Ferreira, who had back-to-back hat tricks in the group stage, scored on the volley after Jordan Morris headed the ball to him.

It was looking similar to the US match against Canada in the quarter-finals this past Sunday, when the Canadians went up 2-1 in extra time before the Americans got the equalizer and won the penalty shootout with two Turner saves.

This time though, they were on the losing end of the spot-kicks. 

Panama will play the final on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif., against Mexico, who beat Jamaica 3-0 later Wednesday night.

Mentions
FootballUSAPanamaGold Cup
Football
$209 million to be paid out to clubs by FIFA for World Cup players
FIFA to offer 20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup matches in New Zealand
Transfer News LIVE: Milinkovic-Savic moves to Al-Hilal, Henderson heading to Al-Ettifaq
Updated
Australia to field first-choice World Cup starting XI in friendly against France
Mason Mount says he is determined to make Manchester United fans proud
Lionel Messi set for busy and hype-packed first week in Miami ahead of Sunday unveiling
Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio for 40 million euros
Ireland hope to leave legacy at World Cup, says striker Amber Barrett
Italy determined to avoid past mistakes at World Cup, says Manuela Giugliano
Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic leaves Inter Milan after 11 years at the club
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Milinkovic-Savic moves to Al-Hilal, Henderson heading to Al-Ettifaq
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune: The Next Gen battle at Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Rune, Medvedev outlast Eubanks in thriller
Ons Jabeur fights back to oust defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |