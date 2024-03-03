Barcelona blow chance to go second as they grind to goalless draw in Bilbao

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona blow chance to go second as they grind to goalless draw in Bilbao
Barcelona blow chance to go second as they grind to goalless draw in Bilbao
The two sides could not be separated in Bilbao
The two sides could not be separated in Bilbao
Profimedia
Barcelona missed the opportunity to move up to second in LaLiga and close the gap on leaders Real Madrid after drawing 0-0 against Athletic Club, who have now failed to beat the Blaugrana in any of their previous nine league matches, at San Mamés.

Despite the calibre of the two teams, the first half lacked quality. The best chance was an audacious long-range effort from Joao Cancelo, which had to be cleared off the line after Unai Simon came out of his goal.

Athletic’s only shot on target, meanwhile, was from Alex Berenguer, whose deflected effort was comfortably held by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona also suffered a double blow when Frenkie de Jong and Pedri came off injured before half time, with Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal coming on in their respective places.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

The hosts started the second half quickly, as Inaki Williams fired wide on two occasions inside the opening five minutes before Robert Lewandowski squandered a couple of decent opportunities for the visitors.

Dani Garcia had the chance to win it for Athletic in injury time, but he could only head wide when free at the back post, summing up the lack of quality on show.  

Athletic had won 10 consecutive home games in all competitions before tonight, and Barcelona were on a four-match winning streak away from home in the league, so both sides were eager not to give up their unbeaten streak as the game ultimately ended all square.

The result extends Athletic’s winless run against Barca to nine matches but keeps them in touch with the top four and qualification for the Champions League next season.

As for the visitors, it will be seen as a missed opportunity given Madrid and Girona also dropped points this weekend, and their title hopes are slowly slipping away.

LaLiga's top five
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

Read the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballAth BilbaoBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Girona seek to reignite LaLiga title charge as Real Madrid threaten to tear away
Atletico looking to repeat winning trick in Madrid derby to keep title hopes alive
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
Updated
Napoli stun Scudetto-chasing Juventus to continue their resurgent Serie A form
Every loss is damaging in United's fight for top-four finish, says Fernandes
Foden is best player in Premier League, says Guardiola after Manchester derby win
Red-hot Bologna come back to silence hosts Atalanta in top-six Serie A clash
Foden bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to beat United
Atletico Madrid withstand comeback to edge top-six rivals Real Betis in LaLiga
Frimpong and Grimaldo put Bayer Leverkusen 10 points clear at top of Bundesliga
Kluivert on target as Bournemouth beat relegation-threatened Burnley
Most Read
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA's Infantino jokes
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Xabi Alonso - Bayer Leverkusen's master tactician

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings