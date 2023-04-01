Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona

Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona
Barcelona's coach Xavi addresses a press conference
Barcelona's coach Xavi addresses a press conference
Reuters
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez (44) said on Tuesday that he felt "liberated" after announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season, adding that the pressure and demands of the job meant that he could not enjoy himself there.

"They make you feel that you are not valued in every moment here," he told reporters ahead of Wednesday's league game against Osasuna.

"It happened to all coaches. Pep (Guardiola) told me. Ernesto (Valverde) told me. As for Luis Enrique, I lived and saw it for myself," he added.

Xavi said the effect the job has on Barca managers was unlike other clubs and should be reflected on.

"I think we have a problem when it comes to the level of demand attached to this job," he said.

"Firstly, you do not enjoy it. It is not a good quality of life. It seems you have your life at stake during every single moment. And that doesn't happen elsewhere.

"The announcement liberated me on a personal level, but I remain very motivated," Xavi added.

Xavi announced his departure after Barcelona lost 5-3 to Villareal, their third loss in the last four home games in the league. Earlier in the week they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona won LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup under Xavi in 2022/23. They are currently fourth in the league, trailing leaders Girona by 11 points.

Barcelona in the standings
Flashscore
Mentions
