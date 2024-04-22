Barcelona chief wants El Clasico replay if Yamal 'ghost goal' call was wrong

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona chief wants El Clasico replay if Yamal 'ghost goal' call was wrong
Barcelona chief wants El Clasico replay if Yamal 'ghost goal' call was wrong
Joan Laporta was in attendance at El Clasico on Sunday
Joan Laporta was in attendance at El Clasico on Sunday
AFP
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Monday the club will demand a Clasico replay if they can prove officials made a mistake by not allowing Lamine Yamal's "ghost goal".

The champions fell to a 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in a match which featured multiple controversial incidents, leaving their arch-rivals 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The most debated was 16-year-old winger Yamal's first-half flick from a corner which may have crossed the line before Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin pushed it away.

Without goal-line technology in Spain, officials used VAR to try and confirm if the ball had crossed the line but could not be certain it had and so play continued with the score level at 1-1.

Laporta demanded the Spanish football federation and the refereeing committee send Barcelona all footage of the incident and audio recordings of the officials' conversations.

"If, once the documentation has been analysed, the club understands that there was an error in the assessment of the play, as we think there was, we will take all the necessary steps to reverse the situation, without ruling out any legal action that may be necessary," said Laporta in a video published by Barcelona.

"If it is confirmed that it was a legal goal, as we believe it was, we will go further and ask for a replay of the match, as has happened in another European match due to a VAR error."

Laporta was referring to a match between Anderlecht and Genk in January in the Belgian top flight which was replayed following a misapplication of the laws of the game. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said Sunday it was a "disgrace" that Spanish football did not have goal-line technology.

Laporta also criticised a general "misuse" of VAR, saying there appeared to be "contradictory criteria" for its intervention depending on the teams involved.

Barcelona had two penalty appeals turned down during the Clasico defeat for what they said were fouls on Yamal and Fermin Lopez.

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Barcelona's Xavi decries 'maximum injustice' after disallowed goal in El Clasico defeat
Late Bellingham goal delivers Clasico victory to take Real Madrid closer to title
Editors' Picks: Semi-finals, derbies and a league title at stake in massive few days
Show more
Football
Forest request PGMOL release VAR audio from controversial Everton defeat
Updated
Football Tracker: Inter look to wrap up title in Milan derby, Roma hosting Bologna
Updated
West Ham's contact with Amorim revealed as Premier League interest ramps up
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong to miss rest of season with ankle sprain
Arsenal boosted by win but Chelsea will be tough opponents, says Arteta
Relegation-threatened Udinese sack manager Cioffi and appoint Cannavaro
Updated
Ex-Manchester United boss Mourinho says he didn't get the same support as Ten Hag
Is Levis Opiyo to blame for AFC Leopards’ Mashemeji derby defeat to Gor Mahia?
EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Stars’ Sunday Abe downplays relegation talk after Enyimba draw
Most Read
Hossein Vafaei says 'smelly' Crucible can learn from China
Football Tracker: Inter look to wrap up title in Milan derby, Roma hosting Bologna
Paixao scores decisive goal as Feyenoord win twice halted Dutch Cup final
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings