Barcelona officially confirm Xavi Hernandez set to stay on as manager

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona officially confirm Xavi Hernandez set to stay on as manager
Barcelona officially confirm Xavi Hernandez set to stay on as manager
Updated
Laporta and Xavi embrace
Laporta and Xavi embraceReuters
Xavi Hernandez will stay on as Barcelona manager, the club's president Joan Laporta told a news conference on Thursday, after reversing a previous decision to resign at the end of this season.

In January, with Barcelona on a miserable run of form, Xavi said he would walk away from his post in the summer despite having a year left on his contract.

However this week, after a meeting with president Joan Laporta and the board, Xavi pulled off a dramatic U-turn and decided to stay, despite the club poised to end the season trophyless.

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain last week and lost against Real Madrid in the Clasico, trailing their rivals by 11 points in La Liga.

"It was a not a simple decision, in January I said (I would leave) because I thought it was best for the club," Xavi told a news conference.

"I am full of hope, these three months have made me change, the players believe in it, and wise people are willing to rectify, here I am.

"It's not about ego, or money, I have energy, I see the fans are happy and proud - it's a cocktail of reasons, above all the confidence of the president and (sporting director) Deco."

Xavi said although the team he took to LaLiga glory last season have failed to achieve their objectives, they have now proved they can equal Europe's best sides.

"Above all I said yesterday to Deco, the president... that the team has improved a lot," explained Xavi.

"Two years ago we went to Bayern (Munich) and I had the feeling that we weren't up to it. Now I think we're in shape to compete with the biggest teams in Europe.

"I have the feeling that this year (the Champions League) escaped us by just a couple of small things, we will try again, I'm excited to - now it's in our hands."

Xavi said reports he was only staying because of money were designed to "hurt" him.

In January he claimed coaching Barcelona was "unpleasant" and "cruel", and Xavi said he did not expect that to change.

"Coaching here is very hard, but I see myself with the energy to keep leading the project," he added.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he was glad Xavi was staying and that it was good for the stability of the club.

"It's great news that Xavi is staying," said Laporta.

"The team we have, that is (still) consolidating, with very young players, needs that stability.

"Xavi is a reference for young players and we can see that - today I'm especially pleased, and the board have unanimously supported this decision.

We did not discuss with any other manager as we were just waiting for Xavi to change his mind. Nothing was gonna happen with other coaches before the end of the season, the only priority was Xavi.

Mentions
FootballXaviBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Barcelona's Xavi decries 'maximum injustice' after disallowed goal in El Clasico defeat
Barcelona destroyed themselves in defeat to PSG, says Ilkay Gundogan
Furious Xavi blames Barcelona's Champions League exit on 'disaster' of a referee
Show more
Football
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Thibaut Courtois to return for Madrid as soon as next week
FIFA signs four year worldwide partnership deal with Saudi Aramco
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal until 2027
Sean Dyche urges caution as Everton eye Premier League revival
Spanish government to oversee football federation until new elections
Updated
Virgil van Dijk believes Arne Slot 'philosophy' could be ideal fit for Liverpool
Xavi says Barcelona project behind decision to stay, not money
Female refereeing team to take charge of Serie A game for first time
EXCLUSIVE: Vitor Pereira - 'Coaching in Ligue 1? I know it will happen!'
Most Read
What Liverpool fans can expect from 'football maniac' Arne Slot
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
Threatening Abramovich ally would be 'suicide', football agent tells London court
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings