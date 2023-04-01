Barcelona working to bring Guardiola back to club, says source close to Laporta

The return of the best coach in Barcelona's history could be a possibility rather than a dream. A year ago he admitted that if called upon he would come to Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez's announcement that he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the current season caused all hell to break loose at Camp Nou. The talk about the coach's decision and the speculation about the replacements who could try to reverse the bad situation of the Catalan giants began immediately.

Of all these names, one has hovered higher than the rest and was seen more as an impossible dream than a reality, which is why it has not been given as many column inches. It is that of Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City boss and Blaugrana legend who helped his hometown side to win 14 trophies in four seasons.

However, as Flashscore has learned, a source in Joan Laporta's entourage says that the president is optimistic about Guardiola's return. In fact, he has been tipped as a strong candidate to lead the revival of the Blaugrana from the 2024/25 season onwards.

"If I'm coaching here (Manchester City) or wherever and Barcelona call me, I'll go to Barcelona, it's my club," said the reigning European champion exactly a year ago when questioned about the possibility of a second spell as Barca coach.

Well, it seems that the Culés powerbrokers want to take up the offer and are thinking about making that call. At least that is what Flashscore has been able to learn from a source close to Laporta.

Major obstacles

Although the different parties are willing to negotiate, it must be taken into account that Guardiola extended his contract with City until 2025 and his current salary (more than 22 million euros per season) is unaffordable for an economically depleted Barcelona.

What's more, City are not going to make it easy for the Catalan coach to leave Manchester before the end of his contract. Therefore, we will have to wait and see how much the Mancunians are asking for a potential deal to be done.

Broken relationship with Xavi

Flashscore has also learned that the connection between Xavi and Laporta has never been good, but the leader understood that signing a club legend after the turbulent period experienced with Ronald Koeman could calm and excite the club members.

The strategy worked and along the way, they won a league title (2022/23) and a Spanish Super Cup (2023). Unfortunately, the ex-player has not been able to give the team a clear identity and the end has been uncomfortable.

Xavi's relationship with the president is completely broken, even more so than at the time of his arrival. The announcement of his departure at the end of the season is just the latest chapter in a compromise of convenience that has not gone well at all.