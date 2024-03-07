Bellingham cleared of calling Greenwood 'a rapist' following investigation

The Competition Committee ruled that it could not be established whether Bellingham called Greenwood a "rapist"

The Spanish Competition Committee has ruled that it could not be established whether Jude Bellingham (20) called Mason Greenwood (22) a "rapist" or, on the contrary, a "rubbish".

The case has therefore been dismissed as there is no evidence in the footage to show that the English midfielder called his compatriot a "rapist."

LaLiga requested a lip-reading expert report to investigate the matter and act on its findings, based on the events of February 1st, during the Getafe vs Real Madrid match.

Getafe accused Bellingham of having uttered the insult to Greenwood in connection with his investigation in England for a case of violence against his girlfriend.

In the end, the English striker was cleared of the charges but never returned to play for Manchester United and is thus now on loan at Getafe.