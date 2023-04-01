Lamine Yamal - Barcelona's new hero and the next big star of world football

Lamine Yamal is already a regular at Barca at the age of 16

He has broken several records, has the whole of Barcelona in raptures and, according to his former coach Rafa Marquez, should be compared to Ronaldinho or Lionel Messi. Let us introduce you to Lamine Yamal, the 16-year-old prodigy from Barcelona.

Sunday, October 8th 2023: Granada, who had been winless for five games, welcome defending champions Barcelona to their ground. In view of the differences in the balance of power, the match should have been a formality, a marginal note.

Instead, it ended 2-2 - and saw two great stories written. The match will forever hold great significance in the careers of both Bryan Zaragoza and Lamine Yamal for many years to come.

A match to remember Flashscore

Zaragoza surprised the whole of Spain with his inventiveness - the 22-year-old scored a brace and earned his first-ever call-up to the Spanish national team a week later. Thanks to him, Granada were 2-0 ahead after 29 minutes. Afterwards, however, he had to share the headlines with a teenager.

Chasing records, not a puberty crisis

Yamal initiated Barcelona's comeback shortly before the interval. Completely free, he poked the ball over the line.

In the years to come, Yamal will score many more beautiful goals than this one. But few goals will have more personal significance.

16 years and 87 days - Yamal is now the youngest LaLiga goal scorer of all time.

A few days earlier, the mega-talent signed a new three-year contract with Barcelona. According to media reports, his exit clause is 1 billion euros. There are good reasons for that.

He made his league debut for the Spanish champions back in May, making him the youngest Barca player in the club's history.

"Xavi told me to gain confidence at the beginning with a few simple passes. And then to dare to approach the opponents - and do what I always do," the then 15-year-old said, giving an insight into his coach's advice.

'Ronaldinho, Messi... Lamine could be next'

The left-footer lives for the big moments, feels at home on both wings and is a true artist on the ball. Even during his time in the legendary youth academy 'La Masia,' he caused a sensation among his own fans with his dribbling skills - and despair among countless opponents.

"I would describe myself as a player who tries to be very creative in the attacking third and let his skills speak for themselves," Yamal said.

Lamine Yamal is considered Barcelona's great talent AFP

He has also featured twice for the Spanish national team already. In September, he also introduced himself with his first goal in a 7-1 win in Georgia. The prodigy is still waiting for his third call-up.

Due to a muscle injury, he was unable to play in the current international break under coach Luis de la Fuente - which is why a switch of allegiance to Morocco is still a possibility.

There is no need to worry about losing the great talent for the 2010 World Champions, though.

"I've always played for Spain since U-15, I've always been clear about that. I want to play for Spain," he has stated.

Rafa Marquez, former Mexican team captain and now coach of Barcelona's second team, reached into a very special drawer in his search for a suitable comparison.

"He belongs to a group of gifted guys who have an innate talent. Who - no matter how old they are - can always and everywhere make a difference.

"Ronaldinho, Messi... Lamine can be the next one. He has all the necessary skills," Marquez told the Catalan newspaper Sport.

Will he be able to live up to this high praise?

One thing is certain - Lamine Yamal will leave his mark on world football in the coming decades. He is the first warning sign of a new, hungry generation - a generation in which even Kylian Mbappe (24) and Erling Haaland (23) are already old hands.