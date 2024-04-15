Mallorca investigating alleged racist gesture towards Real's Aurelien Tchouameni

  Mallorca investigating alleged racist gesture towards Real's Aurelien Tchouameni
Aurelien Tchouameni celebrating his goal
Aurelien Tchouameni celebrating his goal
Reuters
Mallorca are working with the police to investigate an alleged racist gesture made during a 1-0 home defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday, the LaLiga club said.

Videos on social media appeared to show a fan at the Son Moix Stadium making a racist gesture towards Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who scored the only goal of the match.

In the same fixture last year, Mallorca fans were filmed racially abusing Real's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr., with Mallorca revoking a fan's membership card for three years.

"In yesterday's match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid, images have been identified in which a person made racist gestures," Mallorca said in a statement on Sunday.

"The club has activated the protocol against violence in football and is collaborating with the National Police in the identification of this person."

