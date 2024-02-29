President Javier Tebas hopes Mason Greenwood will stay in LaLiga

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. President Javier Tebas hopes Mason Greenwood will stay in LaLiga
President Javier Tebas hopes Mason Greenwood will stay in LaLiga
Greenwood has seven goals for Getafe this season
Greenwood has seven goals for Getafe this season
Profimedia
LaLiga president Javier Tebas hopes that Manchester United's on-loan striker Mason Greenwood (22) extends his stay in Spain after an impressive spell with Getafe.

He joined Getafe in September with United saying they wanted to avoid him becoming a distraction despite all criminal charges being dropped following allegations, which he denied, of assault and attempted rape.

United's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said last week that the club might look at Greenwood's situation again, but Tebas is keen to keep the player in LaLiga.

"I am a lawyer," Tebas was quoted as saying by the BBC after he spoke at the Financial Times Business of Football Conference.

"If someone came out of a legal case innocent there is nothing else to say. He is doing really well as a player and I hope he continues to stay in Spanish football.

"That is good for us."

Pressed further, Tebas added: "You should respect legal process. People might be condemning him in the press but you have to respect the legal decision."

Greenwood has scored seven goals in 25 appearances for Getafe in all competitions this season.

Greenwood's LaLiga stats
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballLaLigaGreenwood MasonManchester UnitedGetafe
Related Articles
Barcelona put pressure on Real Madrid as they punish Getafe in thrashing
Robert Lewandowski helping champions Barcelona cling on in LaLiga title race
Hack the Weekend: Villarreal struggling in defence, Rio Ave rising & a Rotterdam derby
Show more
Football
Editors' Picks: Formula 1 returns, UK Open darts and European heavyweight clashes
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford asks critics to 'have a bit more humanity'
Algeria appoint former Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic as coach
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag furious with Fulham over Bruno Fernandes post
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Updated
Paul Pogba and five other doping cases that rocked the footballing world
Sean Dyche glad for 'clarity' after Everton's Premier League penalty reduced
Mikel Arteta reveals Thomas Partey set for Arsenal return against Sheffield United
PSG coach Luis Enrique promises 'much better team' next season
Most Read
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match after obscene gesture in Saudi league game

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings