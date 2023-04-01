Raphinha and Xavi sent off as Barca frustrated by Getafe in feisty goalless draw

Barcelona failed to mark the scoresheet for a fourth consecutive trip to the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, as they were held to a 0-0 draw in a heated game against a combative Getafe side which saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

Getafe looked to immediately take advantage of their opponents’ recent woes at this ground, and former Real Madrid youngster Juanmi Latasa was the first to ask questions of Xavi’s defence. He latched onto a looped ball beyond Jules Koundé, but scuffed his shot wide under pressure from the Frenchman.

Possession was expectedly dominated thereon by the 27-time La Liga champions, but the home side looked comfortable in restricting their opponents to long-distance efforts.

Barcelona and Getafe were at eachothers throats Profimedia

One of those efforts flew sweetly off the boot of new signing Oriol Romeu and just wide, with the visitors starting to experience more joy as the half went on. Koundé’s long, crossfield ball to Raphinha threatened to etch the Brazilian’s name on the scoresheet, but a good save from David Soria ensured it remained goalless.

José Bordalás had his side playing a physical game, and tempers flared, with off-the-ball incidents all over the pitch. Things finally boiled over when a frustrated Raphinha hit Gastón Álvarez with a forearm smash, and was duly given his marching orders by referee César Soto Grado.

Raphinha had looked the most dangerous of Barcelona’s attackers, and it looked to be an uphill battle in the second half until Jaime Mata was shown a second yellow for a high challenge on Ronald Araújo. With the numbers even, Barça pushed forward, and Robert Lewandowski saw his header cleared off the line by Gastón.

Getafe vs Barca match stats Statsperform

Fireworks continued on and off the pitch, and Xavi was soon sent to the increasingly busy dressing rooms himself, but not before instructing brother and assistant manager Òscar to bring on youngsters Lamine Yamal and Ansu Fati in an attempt to force an opening.

Chances came and went, but there was to be no clear test for Soria as time ran out for the Catalonians. Barça had become known for their club-record 11 1-0 wins in their victorious 2022/23 season, and it will be of concern to Xavi that they were unable to find the net in the new campaign’s opener.

Bordalás, on the other hand, will be delighted that his side managed to keep yet another clean sheet against the champions, although the Madrid side have now failed to win any of their last 11 top-flight league openers.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Djené (Getafe)