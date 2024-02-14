Rayo Vallecano sack Francisco Rodriguez after winless streak and appoint Inigo Perez

Inigo Perez started his coaching career as the assistant manager of Rayo
AFP
Rayo Vallecano have sacked manager Francisco Rodriguez (45) seven months after his appointment and chosen Inigo Perez (36) as their new head coach, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

Rayo are 14th in the standings and have lost their last three matches. Their 2-1 loss at 16th-placed Real Mallorca at the weekend stretched their winless run to five games.

"Rayo Vallecano de Madrid announces the dismissal of Francisco Rodriguez as coach of the first team, as well as his coaching staff," the club said in a statement.

Former Athletic Bilbao midfielder Perez started his coaching career as the assistant manager of Rayo during the 2022-23 season. This is his first top-flight managerial assignment.

Rayo host leaders Real Madrid on Sunday, followed by a visit to second-placed Girona on February 26.

