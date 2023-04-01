Real Madrid announce the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid announce the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid announce the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund
Bellingham is one of the biggest talents around
Bellingham is one of the biggest talents around
Reuters
Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Jude Bellingham (19) from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal on Wednesday, with the English international costing over €100 million.

German side Dortmund said an agreement for the midfielder had been reached last week with Madrid, worth €103 million plus up to 30 per cent of that fee in bonuses.

Bellingham's arrival continues Real Madrid's regeneration of their midfield, joining young French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, to help phase out veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

"Our club signs one of the biggest talents in world football, a player who comes from Borussia Dortmund and arrives at Madrid after being chosen as the best player in the Bundesliga 2022/23 season," Madrid said.

"On top of that, he is only 19 and is already a starter for the England national team."

Bellingham shone for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions at the World Cup last year, with England knocked out in the quarter-finals by runners-up France.

The midfielder, who turns 20 later in June, signed for Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020 for 25 million euros, playing 132 games for the club and lifting the German Cup in 2021.

"Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years," Bellingham told Dortmund's club website.

"It was an honour to wear your shirt so often, in big and small moments. Even though I'm looking forward to my next destination, I'll never forget the journey there. Once a Borussian, always a Borussian."

Keep up with all the latest transfer news here.

Mentions
FootballDortmundReal MadridBellingham JudeTransfer NewsLaLiga
Related Articles
Transfer analysis: What will Jude Bellingham bring to Real Madrid?
Real Madrid set to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros
CIES Football Observatory compiles transfer values of more than 30,000 players worldwide
Show more
Football
Six players to watch next season from the newly-promoted Premier League clubs
Argentina manager Scaloni believes Messi deserves his big-money MLS move
Kroos says Benzema 'didn't know Al-Ittihad two weeks ago', excited about Bellingham
Premier League legend James Milner signs for Brighton after leaving Liverpool
Spain boss facing Italy in Nations League semi-final as if it were his 'last match'
Rodri ready for Spain duty days after Champions League heroics, Alba relishing return
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit
Ajax announce the appointment of Maurice Steijn as new manager
One key area Erik ten Hag must address if Manchester United are to challenge for the title
England's 'serial winners' can end trophy drought, says defender Tyrone Mings
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Real Madrid announce Bellingham signing, Mbappe saga continues
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Netherlands finding end of season energy as they chase Nations League crown
Kylian Mbappe says he never discussed extending stay with Paris Saint-Germain