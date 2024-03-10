Real Madrid extend lead at top of LaLiga following thumping win over Celta Vigo

  4. Real Madrid extend lead at top of LaLiga following thumping win over Celta Vigo
Real Madrid sit seven points clear
Profimedia
Real Madrid were unaffected by the absence of Jude Bellingham as they kept their seven-point lead at the top of La Liga with a comfortable 4-0 win over RC Celta de Vigo, who could be sleepwalking towards a relegation battle after just two wins from their last nine league games.

Many at the Bernabéu were unsatisfied with performance levels against RB Leipzig in midweek despite Los Blancos’ qualification to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-finals, however, the early signs were encouraging for the home side. Eduardo Camavinga twice had Vicente Guaita stretching to save, and the pressure grew increasingly stronger in the lead-up to the opener just over 20 minutes in.

Antonio Rüdiger’s header from a Luka Modrić corner was saved, but it ended up on a plate for Vinícius Júnior to squeeze past Guaita from close range despite the Celta stopper’s best efforts.

Vinicius opened the scoring for Madrid
Profimedia

Thought to be clinging onto his job at Celta before last weekend’s win over Almería, former Real Madrid manager Rafa Benítez was employing a brave attacking strategy to try to get back into the game, but his attackers were wasteful in the final third.

Iago Aspas possibly could have made Andriy Lunin work harder to stop his effort before Luca de la Torre headed over, yet for the most part it was a comfortable first half for the home side, whose only complaints would have been that they weren’t further ahead at the break.

Celta treated the restart with a degree of caution compared to the opening period, and that resulted in a downturn in the overall number of chances. The few opportunities that did present themselves belonged to the home side, and neither Federico Valverde nor Rodrygo could turn shots from the edge of the box into goals, but Real finally doubled the lead with 10 minutes remaining. 

Match stats
Statsperform

The visitors had struggled with defending set pieces throughout, and they conceded their second of the game when Rüdiger thundered his header against the crossbar and it ricocheted in off the unfortunate Guaita.

The calamitous end to the game continued for Celta, and a misunderstanding between Guaita and Carlos Domínguez resulted in the latter turning Vinícius’ cross into his own goal.

The thumping victory was capped off with a first Real Madrid goal for Arda Güler, as he profited from Dani Ceballos’ ball and rounded the goalkeeper to finish.

Arda celebrates his first Madrid goal
AFP

The result means that Real Madrid extend their home unbeaten streak to 19 matches, and in doing so retain their sizeable advantage over surprise challengers Girona at the La Liga summit.

Cádiz’s win over Atlético Madrid on Saturday cuts Celta’s margin to the drop zone to just two points, meaning a positive result next time out against Sevilla could be essential in keeping Benítez at the club beyond the international break.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

Catch up on all the action from the match

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReal MadridCelta Vigo
