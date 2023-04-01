Real Madrid's Vinicius and Camavinga likely to return in January, says Ancelotti

Reuters
Real Madrid players Vinicius Jr. and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to return to training after LaLiga's winter break ends in January, manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

Forward Vinicius has been sidelined with an injury to his hamstring and tendon since last month, while midfielder Camavinga has missed Real's last three league games due to a torn ligament in his right knee.

"Vinicius and Camavinga will have to wait until 2024, but I think they will be ready to train with us by the end of the break," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Saturday's game at Real Betis.

Ancelotti also provided an injury update on midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been playing with a shoulder injury.

"His shoulder is a problem that he has to take care of, doing specific work. It is not a big enough problem, so he can still play, and we think the issue will improve with each passing day," Ancelotti said.

"The shoulder is a very particular joint, and there is a chance it could pop out with continuous problems. He would then need surgery if that happens, but for now we can rule that out."

