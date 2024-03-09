Relegation-threatened Cadiz claim shock win over Atletico Madrid

Cádiz gave their La Liga (LL) survival hopes a major boost by beating Atlético Madrid 2-0, upsetting the odds to record back-to-back H2H wins against Los Colchoneros at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

El Submarino Amarillo did a good job of keeping things tight against an Atleti that often looked laboured. Samuel Lino still provided an occasional threat for the visitors, though, as he raced behind and delivered a cross for Memphis Depay that was cut out with a last-ditch intervention, then came agonisingly close to reaching Marcos Llorente’s ball into the box.

The hosts also made forays forward of their own, although Rubén Sobrino’s effort was blocked and Robert Navarro was dispossessed following some lovely work in the box.

Taking encouragement from those moments, Cádiz opened the scoring in the 24th minute when a move beautifully orchestrated by Navarro culminated in Juanmi heading home from Sobrino’s cross.

That was the game’s first shot on target and Lino conjured Atleti’s first soon after, but the wideman’s attempt was routinely claimed by Conan Ledesma. The visitors still struggled to step up and there were signs of desperation when Memphis was booked after trying to win a penalty.

Diego Simeone responded with a triple change at HT and Angel Correa soon showed ingenuity to turn away from Aiham Ousou but couldn’t provide the finish to match, then hit an audacious attempt that sailed harmlessly wide.

Atleti had spent much of the half searching for a way through, yet they were undone by a simple ball forward by Javi Hernández in the 64th minute. Juanmi eased Gabriel Paulista aside to latch onto it and coolly finished for his third goal in as many games - more than the striker had scored in his previous 24 LL appearances.

Ledesma ensured that Atleti wouldn’t have any hope of a comeback when he made a brilliant save to deny Llorente’s header and ensured that Cádiz would end their longest-ever winless run in LL – which had lasted 23 matches and stretched back to September – to go within two points of safety.

El Submarino Amarillo also added to Atleti’s misery on the road, with Los Colchoneros having won just one of their last 10 away league games.

