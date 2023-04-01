Rodrygo bags brace as Real Madrid sweep Cadiz aside to go top of LaLiga

Rodrygo (22) starred as Real Madrid earned a 3-0 win against Cadiz in LaLiga, ensuring Los Blancos haven’t lost any of their last eight away meetings with the Andalusians in a run that stretches back to March 1991.

El Submarino Amarillo started positively and showed their threat from set pieces with a Javi Hernandez free-kick and corner routine that culminated in a Chris Ramos header, even if both efforts went marginally off-target.

However, as the hosts were building further momentum, Rodrygo momentarily silenced the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla by jinking his way across the box and firing a wonderful strike into the top corner.

The visitors moved the ball better after that point, with Toni Kroos playing a searching pass through for Rodrygo that was eventually cut out by Conan Ledesma.

There was concern for the hosts when the goalkeeper had to have his leg strapped up, but Jude Bellingham couldn’t work him with a header that nestled on the roof of the net following a sliced clearance attempt from Chris Ramos.

Andriy Lunin made a brilliant save to tip Roger Martí’s curling effort wide at the other end, and Ledesma also ensured he wasn’t beaten again before the break without looking quite as convincing.

Los Blancos took control after the restart and should have gone ahead when Bellingham carved Cadiz open in the 53rd minute, although Rodrygo had a mix-up with Joselu and the ball trickled wide.

 Luka Modric then smashed a long-range strike against the post moments before Rodrygo secured their second, using Bellingham’s run to work space and end a controlled break with his fifth goal in three club matches.

Maxi Gomez had a golden opportunity to offer renewed hope for El Submarino Amarillo but sent a scuffed effort straight at Lunin.

There was a blow for Real Madrid as Modric went off injured, but there was soon more for the visitors to shout about.

Rodrygo drove forward and teed up Bellingham, who showed why he is the league’s top scorer with a clinical finish as Los Blancos extended their unbeaten record across all competitions to 11 matches and went top of La Liga ahead of Girona’s match against Athletic Club.

Cadiz, meanwhile, have endured 10 league matches without tasting victory.

Key match stats
Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

