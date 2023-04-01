Real run riot against Valencia as they produce five-star display

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run at the Santiago Bernabeu to 15 games in all competitions as they closed the gap to LaLiga leaders Girona with a commanding 5-1 victory over Valencia.

The pressure was on Real Madrid as they entered the game five points adrift of the LaLiga summit, albeit having played a match less than the Catalonian side.

However, the hosts wasted no time stamping their authority on the encounter, taking the lead within three minutes when Dani Carvajal fired a lovely strike in off the post from outside the area following Toni Kroos’ marvellous long-range pass.

The provider almost turned goalscorer shortly after, as the former Germany international struck the bar with a free-kick as Los Merengues looked to take the game away from their opponents.

That effort appeared to spring the visitors into action, and they had several opportunities to restore parity. Hugo Duro was the main threat, forcing Andriy Lunin into two important saves before the quarter-hour mark and somehow totally missing a free header from close range later on in the half.

While Los Che responded to that early opener, Real continued to create openings, as Vinicius Junior saw an effort deflected narrowly wide by Gabriel Paulista.

As the half time whistle approached, the Brazilian had the goal his display deserved, ingeniously chesting Rodrygo’s fizzing cross into the corner when it arrived at an awkward height.

The stuffing was knocked out of Valencia at that point, and they were left shell-shocked as Carlo Ancelotti’s men netted twice within a minute at the start of the second half. Vini Jr. had his second of the match, burying a low drive from Rodrygo’s assist as the away team’s defence stood off him, and it was quick becoming the Samba show when Rodrygo pounced on Giorgi Mamardashvili’s poor pass before slotting into the corner.

With 40 minutes still left to play, the game was over as a contest, allowing the hosts to take their foot off the gas and conserve their energy, although Rodrygo struck again late on, shooting through Mamardashvili from inside the box.

Duro’s late consolation meant Madrid were denied a sixth consecutive clean sheet on home soil, but the overall display will have particularly impressed Ancelotti in the absence of star man Jude Bellingham.

Valencia, meanwhile, will be disappointed at their performance considering they came into this clash on the back of a five-game unbeaten run.

The international break, though, does at least give Ruben Baraja and co the chance to regroup ahead of their meeting with Celta Vigo in two weeks’ time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.