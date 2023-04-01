Real run riot against Valencia as they produce five-star display

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real run riot against Valencia as they produce five-star display
Real run riot against Valencia as they produce five-star display
Vini Junior celebrates scoring for Real Madrid against Valencia
Vini Junior celebrates scoring for Real Madrid against Valencia
AFP
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run at the Santiago Bernabeu to 15 games in all competitions as they closed the gap to LaLiga leaders Girona with a commanding 5-1 victory over Valencia.

The pressure was on Real Madrid as they entered the game five points adrift of the LaLiga summit, albeit having played a match less than the Catalonian side.

However, the hosts wasted no time stamping their authority on the encounter, taking the lead within three minutes when Dani Carvajal fired a lovely strike in off the post from outside the area following Toni Kroos’ marvellous long-range pass. 

The provider almost turned goalscorer shortly after, as the former Germany international struck the bar with a free-kick as Los Merengues looked to take the game away from their opponents.

That effort appeared to spring the visitors into action, and they had several opportunities to restore parity. Hugo Duro was the main threat, forcing Andriy Lunin into two important saves before the quarter-hour mark and somehow totally missing a free header from close range later on in the half.

While Los Che responded to that early opener, Real continued to create openings, as Vinicius Junior saw an effort deflected narrowly wide by Gabriel Paulista.

As the half time whistle approached, the Brazilian had the goal his display deserved, ingeniously chesting Rodrygo’s fizzing cross into the corner when it arrived at an awkward height.

The stuffing was knocked out of Valencia at that point, and they were left shell-shocked as Carlo Ancelotti’s men netted twice within a minute at the start of the second half. Vini Jr. had his second of the match, burying a low drive from Rodrygo’s assist as the away team’s defence stood off him, and it was quick becoming the Samba show when Rodrygo pounced on Giorgi Mamardashvili’s poor pass before slotting into the corner.

With 40 minutes still left to play, the game was over as a contest, allowing the hosts to take their foot off the gas and conserve their energy, although Rodrygo struck again late on, shooting through Mamardashvili from inside the box.

Duro’s late consolation meant Madrid were denied a sixth consecutive clean sheet on home soil, but the overall display will have particularly impressed Ancelotti in the absence of star man Jude Bellingham.

Valencia, meanwhile, will be disappointed at their performance considering they came into this clash on the back of a five-game unbeaten run.

The international break, though, does at least give Ruben Baraja and co the chance to regroup ahead of their meeting with Celta Vigo in two weeks’ time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Player ratings Real Madrid - Valencia
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballReal MadridValenciaLaLiga
Related Articles
Table-toppers Girona challenge Spain's giants after stunning start to LaLiga season
Gutsy Rayo Vallecano hold Real Madrid to goalless draw
Brazilian forward Rodrygo extends Real Madrid contract until June 2028
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bournemouth stun Newcastle, Real Madrid put five past Valencia
Updated
Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite 'right' red card
Ten Hag accepts suspension, happy with Manchester United performance in Luton win
Juventus go top of Serie A with narrow victory over Cagliari
Mbappe scores hat-trick as PSG ease to victory over sorry Reims
Arsenal breeze past Burnley to pile pressure on Kompany and leapfrog Spurs
Manchester United pick up much-needed win over spirited Luton
Bayern Munich survive late Heidenheim comeback to win thriller
'Can't fault the players,' says Postecoglou after second-string Spurs lose at Wolves
Most Read
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena tragically dies during Albanian league match
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings