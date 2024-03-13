Spanish police arrest six over robberies of LaLiga footballers' homes

Radamel Falcao was one of the victims
Reuters
Spanish police have arrested six suspects in the robberies of the Madrid homes of eight wealthy individuals, including top players Radamel Falcao (38) and Rodrygo (23).

Five men and a woman were detained and police seized 10 watches, jewellery, 3,300 euros in cash and two air pistols, police said in a statement.

The arrests took place on February 13th but were only disclosed this week.

The string of burglaries were carried out from July 2022 in wealthy neighbourhoods in and around Madrid, according to police.

Colombian Radamel Falcao, a player for LaLiga club Rayo Vallecano, and Brazilian Rodrygo, who plays for Real Madrid, were among the victims, a police source told Reuters.

Police said the suspects showed a "high degree of professionalism" by studying videos and photographs the players and their entourage shared on social media to collect information about the layout of the homes and when their occupants' were away.

The suspects also scoped out the security systems to determine how to gain entry, police added.

Three of those detained are being held in custody, and an investigation into charges of robbery with force, one robbery with violence or intimidation, forgery of documents and money laundering is ongoing, police said.

