Spanish prosecutor seeks jail for Ancelotti over .1 million in unpaid taxes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Spanish prosecutor seeks jail for Ancelotti over $1.1 million in unpaid taxes
Spanish prosecutor seeks jail for Ancelotti over $1.1 million in unpaid taxes
Carlo Ancelotti is the current Real Madrid manager
Carlo Ancelotti is the current Real Madrid manager
Reuters
A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a prison term of four years and nine months for coach Carlo Ancelotti (64) who is accused of avoiding one million euros in taxes on image rights revenues while he was at Real Madrid in 2014 and 2015.

The prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday that although the Italian was a resident in Spain for tax purposes at the time and filed his tax returns there, he had omitted the income earned through his image rights.

Ancelotti, who returned as Real Madrid coach in 2021, did not immediately reply to a request for comment made through Real Madrid.

The prosecutor accused Ancelotti of pretending to transfer his image rights to entities lacking real activity outside Spain to avoid paying taxes.

Spanish authorities have pursued other celebrities over suspected tax evasion, including players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Diego Costa. All settled and paid large fines.

As well as working for Real Madrid and Everton, Ancelotti has had trophy-laden spells at other European clubs including AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.

A former player who was capped 26 times for Italy and played in the 1990 World Cup, Ancelotti has won the Champions League four times as a coach, twice with AC Milan and twice with Real Madrid.

Mentions
FootballAncelotti CarloReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Ancelotti plays peacemaker ahead of Real and Vinicius return to Valencia
Ancelotti understands Modric's frustration over lack of playing time
Shock contenders Girona visit Almeria aiming to take solo lead in LaLiga
Show more
Football
Derby Week: A colourful battle in South Africa's footballing heartland of Soweto
Liverpool and Leverkusen aim to play up to Europa League favourites tag
Mohamed Salah returns to training ahead of crunch week for Liverpool
Bellingham banned for two games after red card in Valencia draw
Germany chancellor Scholz marks 100-day countdown to 'very special' Euro 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Former Sparta Prague & Liverpool star Patrik Berger excited to see clubs clash
Quick-fire double gives Al Hilal advantage in Asian Champions League
Thomas Tuchel broke toe in pre-game team talk before Bayern's win over Lazio
Napkin that Messi's first Barca contract was written on goes up for auction
Most Read
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
OPINION: UEFA has rolled the dice against its Super League foes with new UCL format
Lazio fan arrested in Munich beer hall for Hitler salute before Bayern match
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea seek Osimhen 'deferment', Juventus settle on Pogba replacement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings