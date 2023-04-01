Algerian international Youcef Atal convicted over Gaza post

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Algerian international Youcef Atal convicted over Gaza post
Algerian international Youcef Atal convicted over Gaza post
Atal has been suspended by Nice
Atal has been suspended by Nice
Profimedia
Algerian international footballer Youcef Atal (27) was handed an eight-month suspended sentence by a French court on Wednesday for inciting religious hatred in a social media post about the conflict in Gaza.

The defender, who plays for Ligue 1 side Nice, must also pay a fine of 45,000 euros ($49,000) for sharing a video calling for a "black day for the Jews", the Nice criminal court ruled.

He will further pay for details of his conviction to be published in regional daily Nice-Matin and national newspaper Le Monde.

The comments at issue came in a video of a preacher, Mahmoud Al Hasanat, which Atal posted to his 3.2-million-follower Instagram account five days after Hamas' bloody October 7 assault on Israel.

Israel in response launched a campaign against the militant group which has cost over 22,000 lives according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

After speaking about the children killed in the bombardments, Al Hasanat called on god to send a "black day for the Jews" and "guide the hand" of Gazans striking back.

Atal was with the Algerian national team in his home country when he shared the video.

He withdrew it the following day when Nice warned him it was likely to attract controversy, offering his apologies.

Atal arriving in court back in December
AFP

Atal had apologised again to the court during the hearings, saying he had wanted to send a "message of peace" and did not watch the entire 35-second video before posting it.

That argument did not convince prosecutors or plaintiffs, mostly Jewish organisations and the Professional Football League (LFP).

"Sharing a video means being party to its message and lending it visibility," prosecutor Meggi Choutia told the court.

"There is no talk of peace at any moment in these 35 seconds," she added.

Nice have suspended Atal from playing "until further notice", while he received a seven-match ban -- since expired - from the LFP.

He has however appeared for Algeria's Fennecs three times, he is in their squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament, and received support in his home country.

Mentions
FootballAtal YoucefNiceAlgeriaLigue 1
Related Articles
Youcef Atal named in Algeria AFCON squad despite Nice controversy
Crisis-club Lyon look to ignite Ligue 1 fightback against lowly Toulouse
Nantes supporter dies after stabbing before Ligue 1 game with Nice
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Olise on Manchester United's radar, Dragusin in talks with Spurs
Updated
Wilfred Ndidi out of Nigeria side for Cup of Nations through injury
Premier League Player of the Week: Olise excels in Palace victory
Premier League Team of the Week: Salah and Foden take centre stage
Five talking points from the first half of the Premier League season
Japan's Tomiyasu says Asian Cup scheduling 'not good' for players
Ancelotti keen to remain at Real Madrid beyond 2026
Pepelu fires Valencia to win over Villarreal and into LaLiga's top half
West Ham hold off Brighton to share spoils in Premier League stalemate
Most Read
Who is teenage prodigy Luke Littler? He started hitting targets in a nappy
Transfer News LIVE: Olise on Manchester United's radar, Dragusin in talks with Spurs
Sixteen-year-old Littler crushes Cross to reach PDC World Championship final
Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings