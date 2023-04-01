Nantes supporter dies after stabbing before Ligue 1 game with Nice

  Nantes supporter dies after stabbing before Ligue 1 game with Nice
Nantes supporter dies after stabbing before Ligue 1 game with Nice
Nantes fans at the city's Beaujoire stadium for the Ligue 1 game against Nice
Nantes fans at the city's Beaujoire stadium for the Ligue 1 game against Nice
AFP
A fan of Ligue 1 club Nantes has died after being stabbed before the club's 1-0 win over Nice, the public prosecutor in the western French city confirmed on Sunday.

The fatality occurred when several vehicles transporting Nice supporters were attacked by rival Nantes fans while on their way to the Beaujoire stadium before Saturday's game.

"During these events, in circumstances which remain to be determined, a 31-year-old man, a supporter of FC Nantes, collapsed (and) died on the spot, despite the rapid intervention of emergency services," Nantes public prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul said.

The victim received "a wound in the back, which could correspond to a bladed weapon", the prosecutor explained, adding that an investigation for "voluntary manslaughter" had been opened.

According to a source close to the case, the supporter may have been stabbed by one of the vehicle drivers.

The attacker turned himself in at a police station later in the evening, the daily Ouest France newspaper reported.

FC Nantes said they were "saddened" by the death, sending their condolences to the victim's family.

"Numerous witness interviews are underway and will continue into the night," the club said in a statement.

"The club can only deplore that a person lost their life in such circumstances."

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera sent her condolences in a post on social media, saying the investigation must "identify the exact circumstances of the events".

The death comes against a backdrop of tensions and recent incidents on the sidelines of Ligue 1 matches.

Two Brest supporters were injured a week ago when their bus was targeted by projectiles after the club's 3-1 victory in Montpellier.

At the end of October, Lyon's team bus was stoned on its approach to Marseille's Velodrome stadium and coach Fabio Grosso was left with cuts to the face that required stitches.

The incidents led to the match being called off just as it was supposed to kick off and with 60,000 fans already in the ground.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1NantesNice
