Nantes part ways with manager Pierre Aristouy, appoint Jocelyn Gourvennec

Aristouy took over at Nantes for the final four games of last season
Nantes have parted ways with manager Pierre Aristouy (43) after a string of poor results, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday, with Jocelyn Gourvennec (51) taking over.

The club are in 11th place in the standings and have taken just one point from their last four games.

Aristouy took over at Nantes for the final four games of last season, and they avoided relegation by one point on the last day of the season.

"FC Nantes would particularly like to thank Pierre Aristouy and his staff who put all their human qualities and talent at the service of the club.

"Appreciated by all, they allowed the club to stay in the league at the end of last season," Nantes said.

The club announced Aristouy's replacement later on Wednesday, with former Nantes player Gourvennec signing a contract until the end of this season with an option for an extra year.

Nantes next host second in the table Nice on Saturday.

