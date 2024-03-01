Donnarumma the star as Ligue 1 leaders PSG come away from Monaco with a point

Kylian Mbappe came off at the break in PSG's draw
AS Monaco failed to win at home for a fifth consecutive home game in Ligue 1 following a goalless draw with Paris Saint-Germain. Despite dropping points, Les Parisiens are now unbeaten in 20 games across all competitions (W14, D6).

Monaco were looking to turn their home form around following a run of four games without a win (D1, L3). And with this in mind, the hosts completely dominated the first half but the heroics of Gianluigi Donnarumma prevented Adi Hutter’s side from taking the lead.

First, the Italian goalkeeper got down low to save from Folarin Balogun after the striker had been released by Wissam Ben Yedder.

PSG were on the ropes and Les Monegasques were firmly on top, creating a host of chances, with Takumi Minamino’s stinging shot from outside the box forcing the Italian goalkeeper to tip over the bar.

Monaco captain Ben Yedder thought he had finally broken Donnarumma’s resolve after showing quick feet to dribble past the shot-stopper and fire home but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for offside.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

After the break, Monaco continued to dominate and the hosts were appealing for a penalty three minutes into the second half when Ben Yedder’s mis-control diverted the ball onto the hand of the onrushing Achraf Hakimi, but despite the appeals, the referee waved them away.

Luis Enrique - who was by this point without the services of former Monaco man Kylian Mbappe - was visibly concerned by his side’s performance and turned to his bench, making three changes within 15 minutes of the second period.

Bradley Barcola was the one dangerman for the Parisiens, and after seeing a shot saved by Radoslaw Majecki, the young Frenchman threaded a through ball for Randal Kolo Muani but the striker was also denied.

Barcola continued to post the biggest threat for PSG, whether that was through creating chances for himself or for his teammates. One of those, Vitinha, was picked out in the box but the Portuguese saw his shot pushed around the post by Majecki.

With time running out for both sides, the desperation for the elusive goal resulted in sloppiness in possession, and in the end, neither team was able to find the net.

 PSG remain clear at the top of the table, 12 points ahead of second-place Stade Brestois, whilst Monaco miss out on the chance to move into second.

Ligue 1's top five
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

See all the match stats here.

