High-flying Lille move into Ligue 1's top three with confident win over Marseille

Champions League qualification hopefuls LOSC Lille extended their unbeaten record at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 to 11 matches following a 3-1 victory over Olympique de Marseille.

Having accumulated the same number of points (46) at this stage of the season as they did last year, Lille began in an attacking mindset as Edon Zhegrova - brimming with confidence after his match-winning double against RC Lens - forced a fine save from Pau Lopez.

Alexsandro then came close to heading the hosts into the lead in the 25th minute but the Brazilian centre-back saw his effort acrobatically redirected over the bar by Marseille’s goalkeeper.

Surprisingly, Marseille possessed the division’s joint-worst away record this season - after amassing 10 points - and Les Phoceens’ travel sickness was more than apparent to the naked eye throughout the first half after registering only the solitary shot on target.

Attempting to avoid ending up on the losing side in a hat-trick of Ligue 1 matches for the first time this season, Marseille took Jean-Louis Gasset’s half time team talk on board as Lucas Chevalier was forced into pushing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fierce strike to safety.

However, the opposite end of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy would gleefully witness Jonathan David confidently opening the scoring for Lille from the penalty spot following Samuel Gigot’s clumsy foul on the hosts’ top goalscorer this season.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors in the 71st minute as ex-Marseille man Remy Cabella curled an awe-inspiring effort past Lopez into the top corner to double Lille’s lead.

Marseille gave themselves a chance of salvaging a late point as Ismaily put through his own net when under pressure from Aubameyang in the 81st minute.

However, the home side restored their two-goal advantage minutes later as a criminally unmarked Gabriel Gudmundsson fired home from inside the area.

Another victory extends Lille's unbeaten record to seven matches across all competitions, as Les Dogues turn their attentions temporarily away from Ligue 1 for Thursday’s Europa Conference League quarter-final 1st leg against high-flying Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Marseille's disappointing campaign continues - as Gasset’s side are currently 10 points adrift of the final UCL qualification position - with the remainder of the gameweek still to be completed.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Remy Cabella (Lille)

