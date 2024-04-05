High-flying Lille move into Ligue 1's top three with confident win over Marseille

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. High-flying Lille move into Ligue 1's top three with confident win over Marseille
High-flying Lille move into Ligue 1's top three with confident win over Marseille
Lille's players celebrate scoring their first goal
Lille's players celebrate scoring their first goal
AFP
Champions League qualification hopefuls LOSC Lille extended their unbeaten record at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 to 11 matches following a 3-1 victory over Olympique de Marseille.

Having accumulated the same number of points (46) at this stage of the season as they did last year, Lille began in an attacking mindset as Edon Zhegrova - brimming with confidence after his match-winning double against RC Lens - forced a fine save from Pau Lopez.

Alexsandro then came close to heading the hosts into the lead in the 25th minute but the Brazilian centre-back saw his effort acrobatically redirected over the bar by Marseille’s goalkeeper.

Surprisingly, Marseille possessed the division’s joint-worst away record this season - after amassing 10 points - and Les Phoceens’ travel sickness was more than apparent to the naked eye throughout the first half after registering only the solitary shot on target.

Attempting to avoid ending up on the losing side in a hat-trick of Ligue 1 matches for the first time this season, Marseille took Jean-Louis Gasset’s half time team talk on board as Lucas Chevalier was forced into pushing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fierce strike to safety.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

However, the opposite end of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy would gleefully witness Jonathan David confidently opening the scoring for Lille from the penalty spot following Samuel Gigot’s clumsy foul on the hosts’ top goalscorer this season. 

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors in the 71st minute as ex-Marseille man Remy Cabella curled an awe-inspiring effort past Lopez into the top corner to double Lille’s lead.

Marseille gave themselves a chance of salvaging a late point as Ismaily put through his own net when under pressure from Aubameyang in the 81st minute.

However, the home side restored their two-goal advantage minutes later as a criminally unmarked Gabriel Gudmundsson fired home from inside the area.

Another victory extends Lille's unbeaten record to seven matches across all competitions, as Les Dogues turn their attentions temporarily away from Ligue 1 for Thursday’s Europa Conference League quarter-final 1st leg against high-flying Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Marseille's disappointing campaign continues - as Gasset’s side are currently 10 points adrift of the final UCL qualification position - with the remainder of the gameweek still to be completed.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Remy Cabella (Lille)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1LilleMarseille
Related Articles
10-man PSG battle past Marseille to claim Le Classique bragging rights
Lille take a big step towards Champions League football with win over Lens
Derby Week: Lille and Lens - the two cities who battle for the north of France
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Salernitana come back, Frankfurt and Bremen both see red & Lille win
Updated
Athletic aiming for seventh time lucky in Copa del Rey final against Mallorca
Eintracht Frankfurt come back to secure draw against Werder Bremen in feisty affair
Pochettino determined to build genuine relationship with unhappy Chelsea fans
Liverpool must stay perfect to win Premier League title, says Klopp ahead of United clash
Champions League no guarantee of progress, says Spurs boss Postecoglou
'Angry' United will use Chelsea loss as motivation for Liverpool clash, says Ten Hag
Lionel Messi's availability in question as Inter Miami host Colorado Rapids
Daniele De Rossi aiming to improve Roma's poor recent derby record against Lazio
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
Nick Kyrgios expected to return from injury next week with 'fire in belly'
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings