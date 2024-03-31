10-man PSG battle past Marseille to claim Le Classique bragging rights

Paris Saint-Germain defied their numerical disadvantage to beat Olympique de Marseille 2-0 in a dramatic 107th edition of Le Classique. In doing so they became the first side to walk away from the Stade Vélodrome with a win in any competition this season.

The raucous Stade Vélodrome faithful were yet to see their side defeated here this campaign, but league leaders PSG’s season-long unbeaten away record earmarked them as clear favourites. And just five minutes in, the home side knew that they had got away with one, as Fabián Ruiz ballooned over, and this spurred them on to generate chances of their own.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jordan Veretout proved their biggest threats in the early stages, with the latter brushing the outside of the post with a drive from distance.

The better of the play continued to go Marseille’s way as the clock ticked past 30’, but individual brilliance threatened to nick the lead for their opponents.

Ousmane Dembélé was in the thick of it, playing through Randal Kolo Muani for Pau López to save, before going on a sensational twisting run himself, only to roll his effort wide.

Having weathered that storm, the hosts were given a serious boost just before HT, when Lucas Beraldo was shown a red card after being adjudged to have taken down Aubameyang as the last man.

Luis Enrique’s decision not to replace Beraldo with an extra defender at the break signalled that PSG were out to win it, and they were rewarded with the opener just eight minutes after the restart.

Vitinha drove forward from his own half, exchanging a one-two with Dembélé before burying it to López’s right.

Vitinha opened the scoring for PSG AFP

Veretout’s strike was ruled out for offside as Marseille looked for an immediate response, but it was becoming increasingly difficult to string a move together as the rain came down.

Chances for Faris Moumbagna and Aubameyang went begging, as the home side looked desperately for the equaliser. But that turned out to be their downfall, as they were hit for a killer second goal on the break.

Marco Asensio swept the ball across to Gonçalo Ramos, who had the time to set himself steady and fire in.

PSG celebrate their second goal AFP

A sixth win out of the last seven H2H meetings sees the Parisians continue to cruise towards a 10th title in 12 seasons, while a 19-match unbeaten home run – stretching back to the final game of last season – ends abruptly for Les Olympiens.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

