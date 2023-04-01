Late Toulouse equaliser leaves Paris Saint-Germain frustrated after dominant showing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Late Toulouse equaliser leaves Paris Saint-Germain frustrated after dominant showing
Late Toulouse equaliser leaves Paris Saint-Germain frustrated after dominant showing
Mbappe was left frustrated
Mbappe was left frustrated
AFP
In a tale of two penalties, Toulouse came from behind to draw 1-1 against Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, avoiding defeat for the first time in eight meetings with Les Parisiens.

There is a prestigious ring to the Coupe de France victors hosting the reigning Ligue 1 champions, but that didn’t change the fact that PSG were significant favourites.

A compact Toulouse side did a brilliant job of containing Les Parisiens despite all of the visitors’ possession, though, with Achraf Hakimi smashing the first effort of note in the 20th minute and seeing it saved by the legs of 18-year-old goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

Luis Enrique’s vision for his PSG side was clear as they moved the ball around patiently, even with the struggle for a clearcut opportunity continuing deep into the half.

The opening wasn’t capitalised when it finally arrived courtesy of Hakimi laying the ball off for Goncalo Ramos, as the forward sent a horrible effort wide, and the Portugal international was left frustrated again when Restes made a brilliant reaction save to deny him before the break.

Warren Zaire-Emery thought he had provided the breakthrough with a thunderbolt after the break, but the goal was ruled out due to Vitinha being offside in the build-up.

Mbappe came on to change the game
AFP

Enrique still didn’t wait around, immediately introducing Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, who increased the tempo straight away.

That paid off as Mbappe was brought down after jinking past Rasmus Nicolaisen in the box to win a penalty before coolly slotting it away for PSG’s first goal of the season, bringing normality after all of the talk about his future.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Having made their own forays forward in search of an equaliser, Toulouse were awarded a penalty of their own in the 85th minute when Hakimi took off Zakaria Aboukhlal’s boot while attempting to chase down the ball.

The Morocco international sent Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way to earn a treasured point for Toulouse, who are unbeaten in their two Ligue 1 matches this term despite going behind in both of them.

Meanwhile, PSG still await their first win under Enrique after drawing twice.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Logan Costa (Toulouse)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballToulouseParis SGLigue 1Hakimi AchrafDiaz LuisRestes GuillaumeMbappe KylianDembele OusmaneNicolaisen RasmusVitinhaZaire-Emery WarrenRamos Goncalo MatiasAboukhlal ZakariaCosta LoganDonnarumma Gianluigi
Related Articles
Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique
PSG coach Luis Enrique hoping for solution to Kylian Mbappe dispute
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Manchester City and Real Madrid notch wins while PSG falter
Updated
Alvarez on target as Manchester City register slender win over Newcastle
Lautaro Martinez brace guides Inter Milan to opening day 2-0 win over Monza
Transfer News LIVE: Cancelo close to Barca switch, Al Hilal announce Mitrovic signing
Updated
Brilliant Bellingham the star as Real Madrid come back to beat Almeria
Fulham agree to let Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic join Saudi side Al Hilal
Sarr scores first Tottenham goal in victory over vulnerable Manchester United
Late Malen strike hands Dortmund all three points against Koln in Bundesliga
Osimhen fires Serie A champions Napoli to opening-day win over Frosinone
Most Read
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Football Tracker: Manchester City and Real Madrid notch wins while PSG falter
Transfer News LIVE: Cancelo close to Barca switch, Al Hilal announce Mitrovic signing

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |