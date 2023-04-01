Lille fans banned from going to Marseille due to fears of violence

Lille fans banned from going to Marseille due to fears of violence
Updated
Violence marred Marseille's last home game against Lyon, which was forced to be abandoned
Reuters
French club Lille said on Friday that their fans had been banned from travelling to Marseille this weekend, due to fears of crowd trouble after hooligans forced last week's match between Marseille and Lyon to be abandoned.

"If the authorities finally decided this morning that they would not be able to guarantee the safety of the 250 Lille supporters who had planned to travel to Marseille, Lille must take note of the decision to protect its supporters from any potential trouble," said Lille in a statement.

Marseille host Lille on Saturday evening at Stade Velodrome, but last Sunday's game at the same venue between Marseille and Lyon - two of the country's most successful clubs - had to be abandoned after some of the worst football violence in France in recent years.

Lyon's team bus was pelted with stones, injuring coach Fabio Grosso. Photos of Grosso, a 2006 World Cup winner with Italy, with blood on his face made the front page of sports paper L'Equipe, accompanied by the headline 'Disgusting and Shameful'.

"Sunday was a very sad day for sport. You can't put people's lives at risk for sport," Grosso told reporters.

"I'm not the most important here, there were 40 of us on the bus, it could have been anyone else. The supporters' buses were also targeted. And I might not have been there to tell you about it."

Grosso said he was physically weak at the start of the week but felt like a 'volcano' on the inside.

"I wish my face hadn't gone around the world, I wish no face did. It must never happen," he added.

"We passed a place where there were a lot of stones on the side of the road because of road works and that's not normal. Removing fans from the stadium won't solve the problem. It's by improving safety."

Lyon fans were meanwhile televised making Nazi salutes at the game. Both Marseille and Lyon condemned the hooligan elements among their supporters.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballMarseilleLilleLyonLigue 1
