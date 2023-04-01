Marseille's match with Lyon rescheduled for December after bus attack postponement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Marseille's match with Lyon rescheduled for December after bus attack postponement
Marseille's match with Lyon rescheduled for December after bus attack postponement
View outside of the Velodrome
View outside of the Velodrome
Reuters
The Ligue 1 clash between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais has been rescheduled for December 6th after being postponed due to an attack on the Lyon team bus, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

Stones and beer bottles were thrown at the bus on Sunday as the squad travelled to Marseille's Stade Velodrome, injuring coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant Raffaele Longo.

Grosso, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, sustained facial injuries that required a dozen stitches.

The LFP did not specify the venue for the rescheduled match.

Lyon are bottom of Ligue 1 with three points after nine matches. Marseille are ninth with 12 points.

Ligue 1 table
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballLigue 1LyonMarseille
Related Articles
French government condemns 'disgusting' Marseille fan violence before postponed Lyon clash
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
Show more
Football
Brazil star Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery following ACL injury
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Ange Postecoglou - The mastermind behind Spurs' revival
Head coach Bo Svensson leaves Bundesliga club Mainz after poor start to season
Colombian government says ELN rebels kidnapped Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father
Updated
Postecoglou 'not a dreamer' as Spurs continue title push against Chelsea
Brazilian forward Rodrygo extends Real Madrid contract until June 2028
Trophy-hungry Bellingham aims to extend scoring streak against Vallecano
Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt sidelined with knee ligament injury
Beleaguered United need away-day boost at Fulham as City and Arsenal look to go top
Most Read
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings