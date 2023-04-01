French government condemns 'disgusting' Marseille fan violence before postponed Lyon clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. French government condemns 'disgusting' Marseille fan violence before postponed Lyon clash
French government condemns 'disgusting' Marseille fan violence before postponed Lyon clash
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said nine people had been detained so far
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said nine people had been detained so far
Reuters
France's government condemned on Monday "disgusting" weekend violence around the Olympique de Marseille soccer stadium and said nine people had been arrested after visitors Olympique Lyonnais' bus was attacked and their Italian coach injured.

Sunday's Ligue 1 match between the arch-rivals of France's south east, who have a history of fan violence, was cancelled.

Lyon's coach Fabio Grosso was left bloodied and dazed after being hit in the face and scalp by shards of glass when rocks were thrown at the bus, according to the club and media reports.

"We have seen just about everything you would not want to see," Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told France 2 TV, adding that fans had also been chanting homophobic and racist slurs inside Marseille's Stade Velodrome.

"It was distressing, revolting, disgusting."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said nine people had been detained so far. "I hope the highest possible prison sentences will be handed to those fans that ruined the party for everyone," he added on BFM TV.

Potential sanctions on the clubs would depend on football authorities, he said. Darmanin denied authorities had failed to prepare for the risk, saying 500 police officers were present.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1LyonMarseille
Related Articles
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Updated
Football Tracker: Lazio host Fiorentina while Dost recovers from scary mid-game collpase
Updated
French football again left reeling by rioting fans as Olympics loom
Updated
Show more
Football
Former RFEF President Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Katerina Svitkova on Pochettino's Chelsea and working as an analyst
Ex-Leicester and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater announces retirement
Under-fire Ajax appoint Van't Schip as new manager
All you need to know before Ballon d'Or ceremony as Messi and Bonmati favourites for award
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
Klopp says Liverpool fought for Diaz, after Colombian's father kidnapped
Most Read
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Football Tracker: Lazio host Fiorentina while Dost recovers from scary mid-game collpase
Derby Week: Title set to be decided between rivals in Sweden's football heartland
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings