Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier arrested after accusations of racism

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier arrested after accusations of racism
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier arrested after accusations of racism
Thuram and Galtier
Thuram and Galtier
AFP
Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier (56) has been arrested for questioning along with his son as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination

Coach Christophe Galtier - who is set to be replaced at PSG by Luis Enrique - and his son are in police custody in Nice.

The investigation has them under suspicion of racial discrimination, said Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme.

A preliminary investigation was opened in mid-April on suspicion of 'discrimination based on an alleged race or affiliation to a religion' after allegations against Christophe Galtier when he sat on the Nice bench.

Arrested for discrimination in the 21-22 season

Galtier is suspected of making discriminatory, racist and Islamophobic comments during his year at the helm of the Côte d'Azur club (2021-2022). In an email addressed to the management of the Nice club, revealed by independent journalist Romain Molina later on RMC radio, the club's former sporting director Julien Fournier had in particular denounced these comments attributed to Galtier

"He then replied to me that I had to take into account the reality of the city and that in fact, we could not have so many blacks and Muslims in the team" and "he told me of his desire to change the team in depth, while also specifying that he wanted to limit the number of Muslim players as much as possible".

"I am deeply shocked by the comments attributed to me, relayed by some in an irresponsible manner," Galtier had said in a press conference after the case broke in mid-April. And on the 21st of the same month, he had in turn filed a complaint for death threats and defamation against Fournier and two journalists.

Investigators also listened to several Nice players and managers such as club president Jean-Pierre Rivère and former coach Didier Digard. The Nice prosecutor said this morning that he would say more 'with a press release at the end of the day'.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1NiceGaltier ChristopheParis SG
Related Articles
Ligue 1 European battle: Rennes secure Europa League spot as Lyon and Monaco falter
Ligue 1 roundup: Lyon keep European hopes alive, Auxerre fail to all but secure safety
Ligue 1 roundup: Brest beat Clermont to secure safety, Strasbourg all but do so with draw
Show more
Football
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe today, Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai
Updated
Celtic and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy calls time on football career
Mexico into Gold Cup knockout stage after comfortable victory over Haiti
Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets not in Miami for a 'holiday', says Gerardo Martino
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino agrees to join Saudi club Al-Ahli
'They will fight', co-hosts New Zealand name squad for Women's World Cup
N'Golo Kante set to become new owner of Belgian third-division side Virton
Why Gvardiol could be the perfect Guardiola defender at Manchester City
Manchester United agree deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, according to reports
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe today, Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Midfielders on the move: The story of the summer transfer window in the Premier League