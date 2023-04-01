Bordeaux punished for pitch invasion with costly forfeit leaving promotion hopes in tatters

Lucas Buades falls to the ground after being attacked
Lucas Buades falls to the ground after being attacked
AFP
Bordeaux's chances of an immediate return to Ligue 1 were all but dashed on Monday when a French league disciplinary committee declared their last game of the season, halted after fan attacked a Rodez player, a victory for the visitors.

Bordeaux started the match on June 2nd third on goal difference behind Metz with only the top two promoted. Rodez were battling to avoid relegation.

The match was halted after 23 minutes when a home fan came onto the pitch and pushed over Rodez player Lucas Buades, who had just put the away team in front.

The referee sent both teams to the dressing room and later abandoned the match.

Lucas Buades celebrates after scoring for Rodez
AFP

Bordeaux had wanted their match replayed.

In response, to the verdict the club called the ruling "incomprehensible and disproportionate", and announced they would appeal to the French National Olympic and Sports Committee "as soon as possible".

In addition to ruling that Rodez had won, the disciplinary panel ordered the deduction of a point from Bordeaux from the start of next season and the closure of the Matmut Atlantique stadium's south stand for at least two matches.

Lucas Buades lies on the ground after being attacked
AFP

Police allege that the fan invaded the pitch and "violently pushed" Buades, who was left concussed according to the referee.

A crowd of over had 40,000 gathered in Bordeaux hoping to see their team secure promotion back to Ligue 1, a year after they were relegated from the top flight.

Bordeaux fans react as the game against Rodez is abandoned
AFP

Le Havre took the second-tier title to clinch a return to Ligue 1 after a 14-year absence. Metz beat Bastia 3-2, a result which left them second, three points ahead of Bordeaux and with a better goal difference.

With a win, Rodez, who occupied the first relegation spot, jump three places. Annecy slip a place and are relegated instead.

Mentions
FootballBordeauxMetzRodezBuades LucasLigue 2
