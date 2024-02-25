Bordeaux's Alberth Elis undergoes surgery after suffering serious head injury

Reuters
Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis (28) has undergone surgery after sustaining a serious head injury during a Ligue 2 match against Guingamp, his club said on Sunday.

The Honduras international collided with Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis just 40 seconds into the game at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday, after which he was carried off on a stretcher.

Thirteenth-placed Bordeaux, who secured a 1-0 win over Guingamp, said Elis was rushed to the hospital after the incident and underwent surgery during the night.

They added that Elis had to be placed in a protective artificial coma.

"We will be monitoring his condition in hospital over the next few days. At this stage, it is not yet possible to give an opinion on Alberth's vital and functional prognosis," Bordeaux said in a statement.

"The club therefore expects that it will not be able to communicate any new decisive information for a few days and will not comment further on Alberth's state of health."

