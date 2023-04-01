USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen leaves Man City for MLS's Colorado Rapids

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen leaves Man City for MLS's Colorado Rapids
USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen leaves Man City for MLS's Colorado Rapids
Zack Steffen during the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester City and Liverpool on April 16th, 2022
Zack Steffen during the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester City and Liverpool on April 16th, 2022
AFP
United States international goalkeeper Zack Steffen (28) has joined Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids from Manchester City, signing a three-year contract.

Steffen, a backup at City, made 21 appearances for the Premier League club over four seasons, with most of his game time coming in cup competitions.

The 28-year-old spent spells on loan with German club Fortuna Dusseldorf and English Championship club Middlesbrough.

Steffen has made 29 appearances for the United States and will be hoping that regular football back home could help him win back a starting place ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the USA is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada.

"We are incredibly happy to bring Zack to the club. He is a top player with big experiences and we know he will add so much to our group. His quality, leadership and winning mentality will help us for years to come," said Rapids head coach Chris Armas.

Steffen made his name in MLS for Columbus Crew and was voted MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2018.

The Rapids finished 28th in the overall standings for the 29-team last year and Armas was appointed as the new head coach in November.

Mentions
FootballMLSSteffen ZackaryColorado RapidsManchester CityTransfer News
Related Articles
From Maddison to Doku: The top Premier League signings of the season so far
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit
Show more
Football
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Transfer News LIVE: Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs, Mbappe pushing to leave PSG
Updated
Sunderland apologise after the stadium bar is redecorated with Newcastle slogans
Ending trophy drought won't solve all of Tottenham's problems, says Postecoglou
Late Gundogan penalty snatches win for Barcelona against stubborn Las Palmas
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Athletic Bilbao keep up fantastic form with battling win over struggling Sevilla
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs, Mbappe pushing to leave PSG
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff reaches Auckland quarters, Emma Raducanu defeated in three sets
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings