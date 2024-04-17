Derby Week: The Battle of Oslo returns to Norwegian football, albeit in the second tier

Lyn and Valerenga are two of Norway's most successful clubs. Both are based in the country's capital, Oslo. However, they are each currently experiencing one of the worst phases in their long histories. However, thanks to this, they will meet again in the same league (the second division) this week and the traditional Battle of Oslo ('Kampen om Oslo' in Norwegian) will be revived.

A cornerstone of Norwegian football

Founded in 1896, FK Lyn are one of the oldest football clubs in Norway. In 1902, they were among the founding members of the Norwegian Football Association. Lyn, whose full name is 'Lyn 1896 Fotballklubb', are a ski club in addition to a football club (as can be read from the emblem). Lyn initiated the construction of the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, which has served as Norway's national stadium since 1927. It was also Lyn's home ground until 2010. The team are now based in the Bislett Stadium with a capacity of 15,400.

FK Lyn garnered success in the first half of the 20th century. They won the Norwegian Cup four times in a row, between 1908 and 1911. The club's super-strong position within Norwegian football as a whole was confirmed, in addition to the construction of the national stadium, by Norway's success in the 1936 Summer Olympics. The Norwegian team with six Lyn players in the starting line-up won the bronze medal. The biggest star of this side, of FK Lyn and indeed of the whole of Norway, was striker Jorgen Juve. Juve is still historically the top scorer for the Norwegian national team, scoring 33 goals (in 45 games). However, his record won't last long - Erling Haaland has 27 goals (in 31 starts).

Rivals with a lot in common

Another only slightly younger club from Oslo are Valerenga. Founded in 1913, they are also one of the most successful clubs in the country (although they only started collecting trophies later, in the second half of the 20th century). Like Lyn, Valerenga used Ullevaal Stadium as their home ground at some stage in their history (1999-2017). In 2017, the club opened their new arena (currently bearing the sponsor name Intility Arena), with 16,555 seats.

Another link between the two rivals is the colours they use - they mirror the Norwegian national tricolour, thus proudly echoing the entire nation. However, both represent different parts of the capital's society and by extension, of Norway as a whole. Lyn are traditionally seen as an upper and middle-class club. Valerenga originated as a workers' collective in the eastern part of Oslo, and the working class still adheres to it today.

The Battle of Oslo is back on the map

The achievements of the two city rivals can be backed up by numbers. Lyn have won two championship titles and triumphed eight times in the Norwegian Cup, while Valerenga are five-time league champions and have won the cup four times. Both clubs have also played a number of matches in the European cups.

Lyn went all the way to the quarter-finals of the Cup Winners' Cup in the 1960s, where they were knocked up by Barcelona. Their last appearance in Europe was in the 2006/07 Europa League season. Valerenga's European experience is more recent - they failed to qualify for the Conference League's group stage in the 2021/2022 season. The club's greatest achievement is also a quarter-final appearance in the Cup Winners' Cup (in its earlier edition) in the 1998/99 season, when they were knocked out by Chelsea.

However, both clubs are currently in the second flight in Norway. Valerenga are freshly relegated, having been relegated for the first time since 2000. Lyn's path to this competition moved in the opposite direction. The club went bankrupt in 2010 and had to bounce back from the bottom with the help of the fans and many players. They quickly climbed from the sixth tier of the league system to the second league, but then headed down a level again for a while. However, in the last season (2023 - Norway plays a spring-autumn season) they were promoted to the second-highest league again.

Oslo's two biggest clubs currently have one somewhat paradoxical challenger. For the first time in their history, KFUM-Kamaratene, which are part of the Oslo branch of the YMCA (Young Men's Christian Association), have moved up from the second league to the top division - the Eliteserien.

Oslo's top three teams at the moment - second league clubs Lyn and Valerenga and first league club KFUM. P3K / Google Earth

The traditional Battle of Oslo between the historic clubs Lyn and Valerenga is back on the map, albeit in the second league, map after 15 long years. The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April, 20th at 18:00 CET. Follow it live on Flashcore.

Other derbies of the week:

Wednesday, April 17th

Slovenia - First League

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Maribor

The eternal derby

The rivalry between the traditional Slovenian rivals came to life in 2009, when Olimpija managed to fight their way back into the league after years of existential hardship. Since then, Olimpija has even won the title three times and are the reigning champion from the 2022/23 edition. Maribor are the most successful Slovenian club with 16 titles.

Saturday, April 20th

France - Ligue 1

Nantes vs Stade Rennes

Derby de la Bretagne (the Brittany derby)

The 'Bretagne derby' can refer to multiple matches between clubs from this western French region of Brittany. Some of the big local teams are Brest, Guingamp and Lorient. The biggest clubs in Brittany, however, are Stade Rennes and FC Nantes, and their clash is the biggest and main Brittany derby.

Brazil - Serie A

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama

Clássico dos Gigantes

Fluminense FC and Vasco da Gama are two giant clubs from the huge footballing city of Rio de Janeiro. The Clássico dos Gigantes is a battle of social classes. The wealthier upper middle class gravitate towards Fluminense, Vasco da Gama belong to the working class. This clasico has been played almost 400 times.

Spain - LaLiga2

Zaragoza vs Huesca

Derbi aragonés (Aragon derby)

Real Zaragoza and Huesca are the two biggest clubs in Aragon, a region in the north of Spain. The two cities are 70 kilometres apart. The regional rivals have equal points in the LaLiga2 table. Both teams need points to move away from the relegation zone.

Chile - Primera Division de Chile

Universidad Catolica vs Colo Colo

Clásico Albo-Cruzado (Clásico of the Whites against the Crusaders)

The rivalry between Universidad Catolica and Colo Colo, two big clubs from Chile's capital Santiago, is primarily a sporting one. Both clubs are among the strongest in the country. The naming of their derby comes from the nicknames of both teams - Colo Colo players are known as Los Albos ('The Whites') for their traditional white kit. Los Cruzados ('The Crusaders') or La Catolica ('The Catholic Club') are, of course, the nicknames of Universidad Catolica.

Brazil - Serie A

Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro

Clássico Mineiro

Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro are clubs from Belo Horizonte, the capital of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. Their derby is referred to by the adjective 'Mineiro', a so-called demonym for something that originates from Minas Gerais. Clássico Mineiro was played less than two weeks ago in the state league final. Atletico is celebrating the title. Now the two rivals will clash again, right at the start of Brazil's top competition, Serie A.

Mexico - Liga MX

Pumas de la UNAM vs Club America

Clásico capitalino (Capital City Clasico)

The derby in Mexico City is a battle of two different cultures and opinions. Club America are the club of the establishment and the rich. The fact that the club is owned by the mass media company Televisa reinforces this image. The university club UNAM (short for the name of the school) are a club of intellectuals and the middle class.

Sunday, April 21st

Sweden - Allsvenskan

AIK Stockholm vs Djurgardens IF

Tvillingderbyt (the Twins derby)

AIK Stockholm and Djurgardens are city rivals from the Swedish capital. Both clubs were founded in central Stockholm in 1891, just a month apart (AIK being the older). Hence the rivalry is referred to as 'the Twins derby'. Both clubs have won 12 Swedish titles.

Slovakia - Nike Liga

Spartak Trnava vs Slovan Bratislava

The traditional derby

The match between Spartak Trnava and Slovan Bratislava has long been the biggest match in Slovak football. It represents not only a sporting rivalry but also a competitive relationship between the capital city of Bratislava and Trnava, just 50 kilometres away. Now the two rivals will clash for the second time in the championship phase. But Slovan Bratislava are already the clear league champions.

Spain - LaLiga

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

El Clásico

El Clásico between Catalan FC Barcelona and Spanish Real Madrid is one of the most prestigious and most-watched football matches in the world. Various derivations and adaptations of the name clásico refer to countless other derbies or football rivalries around the world but this is the one that draws the world's attention. There have been 256 competitive matches played by the sides - 104 have been won by Real and 100 have gone to Barcelona.

Brazil - Serie A

Vitoria vs Bahia

Ba-Vi (Derby Bahia-Vitoria)

Both Vitoria and Bahia are clubs based in Salvador, the capital of the state of Bahia on the east coast of Brazil. The two clubs squared off in the state league final. The title went to Vitoria, who were promoted from Serie B last season and can now beat their local rivals nationally in Serie A, too.

Colombia - Primera A

Independiente Medellin vs Atletico Nacional

El Clásico Paisa (The real clasico)

Medellín is the second largest city in Colombia, home to over 2.5 million people. It is home to two major football clubs, Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin. Their rivalry is referred to as El Clásico Paisa or 'The Real Clásico' (the slang term 'paisa' means 'the real home team').

USA - Major League Soccer

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes

California Clasico

The Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes are two of the most traditional clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS). The rivalry between the two teams gained momentum largely in the early years of the new millennium when both teams won two championships between 2001 and 2005. They even faced each other directly in the 2001 MLS final.

Monday, April 22nd

Italy - Serie A

AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Derby della Madonnina (the Little Madonna Derby)

The Milan derby is one of the most important derbies in the world between two great clubs that share one iconic stadium. When AC Milan plays there, it is called 'San Siro'. Conversely, when the home team is Inter, it's the 'Stadio Giuseppe Meazza'. The derby is named after one of Milan's most famous landmarks, the statue of the Virgin Mary atop the Duomo, which is known as the Little Madonna. The last five derbies have been won by Inter, who are now one step away from the title - a win would secure the title!