Team of the Week: Wirtz shines for Leverkusen as Palmer and Gordon continue form

Every week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Cesar Rigamonti (Palestino) 9.2

Palestino continued their solid start to the season in Chile's Primera Division with a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over Nublense.

While the scoreline suggests a relatively comfortable win for the visitors, Palestino were indebted to goalkeeper Cesar Rigamonti, who produced 10 saves to preserve his side's clean sheet.

Nublense vs Palestino match stats Flashscore

Defence

Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey) 8.8

Monterrey recovered from a two-goal deficit to rescue a point in a six-goal thriller with Tigres UANL, and the man responsible for starting the fightback was Gerardo Arteaga.

The Mexican defender showed brilliant composure in the box to sweep a clinical finish into the bottom corner for his third goal of the campaign.

Arteaga's stats in recent seasons Flashscore

Aderllan Santos (Rio Ave) 8.5

It's a fierce battle at the bottom of the Portuguese top-flight to avoid relegation, and Rio Ave salvaged an important away point at fellow strugglers Estrela to remain three points above the drop zone.

Veteran centre-back Aderllan Santos broke the deadlock for the visitors inside the opening quarter-hour, rising highest in the box to head home from Joao Teixeira's inswinging delivery.

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) 8.9

Dortmund secured a valuable three points against Borussia Monchengladbach in their pursuit of the Bundesliga top four, and crucial to their victory was the all-round performance of Nico Schlotterbeck.

Not only was he solid at the back making two key tackles and winning several aerial duels, but he also provided the assist for Marcel Sabitzer's first-half opener.

Midfield

Dario Osorio (Midtjylland) 9.0

Dario Osorio continued his impressive recent form for Midtjylland with a goal and an assist in a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw against Copenhagen.

The Chilean winger set up Franculino for his side's equaliser before unleashing a stunning volley from the edge of the box to give Midtjylland the lead at half-time.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) 9.1

Leverkusen sealed their maiden Bundesliga title with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen, and Florian Wirtz marked the momentous occasion with his first-ever senior hat-trick.

The talented German was only on the pitch for 45 minutes, but he quickly made a telling contribution on the contest with three expertly taken goals.

Wirtz's stats vs Werder Bremen Opta by StatsPerform

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 10

Where would Chelsea be without Cole Palmer this season? The influential midfielder was in scintillating form throughout their match against Everton, notching a brilliant first-half hat-trick before scoring his fourth from the penalty spot in the second period.

Palmer's all-action display was duly rewarded with a perfect 10 rating, as the England international joined Erling Haaland at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts.

Premier League top scorers AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) 9.3

Jeremy Doku took his opportunity with both hands against Luton Town, scoring a superb individual goal to put the game beyond the visitors as well as registering his seventh Premier League assist of the season.

The Belgian winger had a total of 23 touches in the Luton box, more than any other player has managed in an English top-flight match this campaign.

Attack

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) 8.7

Napoli suffered yet another frustrating result against Frosinone, with a dazzling performance from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not enough to inspire his side to victory.

The Georgian looked to have provided the key assist for Victor Osimhen shortly after the hour mark, but despite Kvaratskhelia's best efforts, the Gli Azzurri were unable to hold on.

Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) 9.1

Luuk de Jong's remarkable campaign shows no signs of slowing down, with the Dutch striker registering two goals and an assist in PSV's 6-0 demolition of Vitesse.

The 33-year-old has now scored 35 times in 44 appearances across all competitions this season - the best goalscoring return of his career.

De Jong's Eredivisie stats this season Flashscore

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) 9.1

Newcastle moved into the Premier League top six over the weekend after a thumping victory over Tottenham, and Anthony Gordon was once again influential for the Magpies.

The England international assisted Alexander Isak for the game's all-important opener before adding his name to the scoresheet just two minutes later with a splendid finish.