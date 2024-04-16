Team of the Week: Wirtz shines for Leverkusen as Palmer and Gordon continue form

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Team of the Week: Wirtz shines for Leverkusen as Palmer and Gordon continue form
Team of the Week: Wirtz shines for Leverkusen as Palmer and Gordon continue form
Florian Wirtz scored a hat-trick against Werder Bremen
Florian Wirtz scored a hat-trick against Werder Bremen
AFP, Flashscore
Every week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Team of the Week
Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Cesar Rigamonti (Palestino) 9.2

Palestino continued their solid start to the season in Chile's Primera Division with a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over Nublense. 

While the scoreline suggests a relatively comfortable win for the visitors, Palestino were indebted to goalkeeper Cesar Rigamonti, who produced 10 saves to preserve his side's clean sheet. 

Nublense vs Palestino match stats
Flashscore

Defence

Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey) 8.8

Monterrey recovered from a two-goal deficit to rescue a point in a six-goal thriller with Tigres UANL, and the man responsible for starting the fightback was Gerardo Arteaga.

The Mexican defender showed brilliant composure in the box to sweep a clinical finish into the bottom corner for his third goal of the campaign.

Arteaga's stats in recent seasons
Flashscore

Aderllan Santos (Rio Ave) 8.5

It's a fierce battle at the bottom of the Portuguese top-flight to avoid relegation, and Rio Ave salvaged an important away point at fellow strugglers Estrela to remain three points above the drop zone. 

Veteran centre-back Aderllan Santos broke the deadlock for the visitors inside the opening quarter-hour, rising highest in the box to head home from Joao Teixeira's inswinging delivery. 

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) 8.9

Dortmund secured a valuable three points against Borussia Monchengladbach in their pursuit of the Bundesliga top four, and crucial to their victory was the all-round performance of Nico Schlotterbeck. 

Not only was he solid at the back making two key tackles and winning several aerial duels, but he also provided the assist for Marcel Sabitzer's first-half opener. 

Midfield

Dario Osorio (Midtjylland) 9.0

Dario Osorio continued his impressive recent form for Midtjylland with a goal and an assist in a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw against Copenhagen.

The Chilean winger set up Franculino for his side's equaliser before unleashing a stunning volley from the edge of the box to give Midtjylland the lead at half-time. 

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) 9.1

Leverkusen sealed their maiden Bundesliga title with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen, and Florian Wirtz marked the momentous occasion with his first-ever senior hat-trick. 

The talented German was only on the pitch for 45 minutes, but he quickly made a telling contribution on the contest with three expertly taken goals. 

Wirtz's stats vs Werder Bremen
Opta by StatsPerform

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 10

Where would Chelsea be without Cole Palmer this season? The influential midfielder was in scintillating form throughout their match against Everton, notching a brilliant first-half hat-trick before scoring his fourth from the penalty spot in the second period.

Palmer's all-action display was duly rewarded with a perfect 10 rating, as the England international joined Erling Haaland at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts. 

Premier League top scorers
AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) 9.3

Jeremy Doku took his opportunity with both hands against Luton Town, scoring a superb individual goal to put the game beyond the visitors as well as registering his seventh Premier League assist of the season. 

The Belgian winger had a total of 23 touches in the Luton box, more than any other player has managed in an English top-flight match this campaign.  

Attack

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) 8.7

Napoli suffered yet another frustrating result against Frosinone, with a dazzling performance from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not enough to inspire his side to victory. 

The Georgian looked to have provided the key assist for Victor Osimhen shortly after the hour mark, but despite Kvaratskhelia's best efforts, the Gli Azzurri were unable to hold on. 

Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) 9.1

Luuk de Jong's remarkable campaign shows no signs of slowing down, with the Dutch striker registering two goals and an assist in PSV's 6-0 demolition of Vitesse.

The 33-year-old has now scored 35 times in 44 appearances across all competitions this season - the best goalscoring return of his career. 

De Jong's Eredivisie stats this season
Flashscore

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) 9.1

Newcastle moved into the Premier League top six over the weekend after a thumping victory over Tottenham, and Anthony Gordon was once again influential for the Magpies.

The England international assisted Alexander Isak for the game's all-important opener before adding his name to the scoresheet just two minutes later with a splendid finish. 

Mentions
FootballRigamonti CesarArteaga GerardoSantos AderllanSchlotterbeck NicoOsorio DarioWirtz FlorianPalmer ColeDoku JeremyKvaratskhelia Khvichade Jong LuukGordon AnthonyFeaturesDanny Clark
Related Articles
Team of the Week: Ronaldo hits hat-trick for Al Nassr, Palmer and Hummels shine again
How Xabi Alonso and a touch of tiki-taka lifted Leverkusen to brave new heights
Fantasy Premier League: Planning continues ahead of crucial Double Gameweeks
Show more
Football
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
Man City boss Guardiola warns too soon to dream about double treble ahead of last eight tie
EXCLUSIVE: Napoli’s Osimhen urged to consider Arsenal move amid PSG & Chelsea interest
'Great season' still possible for Bayern, says Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash
Premier League Player of the Week: Cole Palmer perfect for Chelsea again
Premier League Team of the Week: Man City's stars put on a show
Man Utd speak to Alejandro Garnacho over controversial social media activity
Weekend Highlights: The end of Coman's streak and a superb strike from the halfway line
Dele Alli backs Everton to finish strong amid relegation worries
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
'Shame' of penalty pantomine spoils big Chelsea win for Mauricio Pochettino
Cole Palmer purrs again as Chelsea put poor Everton to the sword
Rafael Nadal confirms comeback at Barcelona Open with Flavio Cobolli up first

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings