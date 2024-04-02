Team of the Week: Ronaldo hits hat-trick for Al Nassr, Palmer and Hummels shine again

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick on home soil for Al Nassr
AFP, Flashscore
Every week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Team of the Week
Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Robin Zentner (Mainz) 9.4

Every point could prove critical for Mainz in their battle to avoid relegation from the German top-flight, and goalkeeper Robin Zentner was the main reason they avoided defeat against RB Leipzig. 

The German shot-stopper made 10 saves during the contest, including a late one-on-one stop against Benjamin Sesko to preserve his clean sheet.

Defence

Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) 8.8

Borussia Dortmund registered a first victory in Der Klassiker since 2019, and crucial to their triumph was the performance of Julian Ryerson at right-back.

Not only did the Norwegian produce a fine defensive display, he also scored Dortmund's second goal with a well-taken finish to put the game beyond Bayern. 

Julian Ryerson's stats vs Bayern
Opta by StatsPerform

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) 8.8

Joining Ryerson in the side is Dortmund teammate Mats Hummels, who was in imperious form at the back for Die Borussen against his former side. 

Hummels kept the likes of Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala incredibly quiet throughout the contest, making six clearances, five interceptions and winning four aerial duels. 

Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima) 8.8

Alianza Lima secured a comfortable home victory over Los Chankas in the Peruvian top-flight, with centre-back Carlos Zambrano scoring two first-half goals. 

His first was a neat finish inside the six-yard box, and with confidence clearly coursing through his veins, the second was a spectacular strike from range. 

David Raum (RB Leipzig) 9.2

A dominant RB Leipzig did everything but score against Mainz, and David Raum was the chief architect for most of their attacking play in the final third. 

The German full-back created several clear-cut chances for his side with expert deliveries into the box, while also making seven tackles at the opposite end of the pitch. 

David Raum's Bundesliga stats this season
Flashscore

Midfield

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 9.4

Despite yet another disappointing result for Chelsea, Cole Palmer continued his remarkable debut campaign in West London with two eye-catching goals against Burnley. 

His first was an audacious panenka penalty to open the scoring, and the former Manchester City midfielder doubled his tally in the second half with a clinical strike into the bottom corner. 

Nene (Jagiellonia) 9.0

Jagiellonia consolidated their spot at the summit of the Polish top-flight with a resounding home victory over rock-bottom LKS Lodz. 

Portuguese midfielder Nene was at the heart of everything good for the league leaders, opening the scoring in the first half before adding his side's sixth late on to cap off an influential display. 

Nene's stats in recent seasons
Flashscore

Vincent Sierro (Toulouse) 8.9

Vincent Sierro is enjoying his best goalscoring season since 2018/19, and the Swiss international added two more to his tally in Toulouse's comfortable win against Clermont. 

Sierro's second of the match was particularly impressive, curling an accurate finish into the far corner for his seventh goal of the campaign. 

Lucas Zelarayan (Al Fateh) 8.8

Al Fateh have struggled for form in recent weeks, but they returned to winning ways against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. 

Lucas Zelarayan proved to be the difference for his side, registering a hat-trick of assists to inspire a dramatic second-half turnaround. 

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) 9.1

Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits show no signs of slowing down, as the legendary Portuguese forward scored three times in a rampant victory over Al Taee. 

It was Ronaldo's first hat-trick on home soil for Al Nassr, taking his tally for the season up to a remarkable 39 goals in 40 games. 

Tobias Lauritsen (Sparta Rotterdam) 10

After a fairly uneventful opening period, Tobias Lauritsen exploded into life in the second half against Sittard, notching two goals and an assist to fire Sparta Rotterdam to an emphatic win. 

The striker showed his predatory instincts inside the box with two clinical finishes, while his inch-perfect pass to Camiel Neghli for Sparta's fourth put the seal on an impressive 10 out of 10 display. 

Tobias Lauritsen's Eredivisie stats this season
Flashscore
FootballZentner RobinRyerson JulianHummels MatsZambrano CarlosRaum DavidPalmer ColeNeneSierro VincentZelarayan LucasRonaldo CristianoLauritsen TobiasFeaturesDanny Clark
Atletico Madrid leave it late to defeat Villarreal with Saul strike

