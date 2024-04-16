Weekend Highlights: The end of Coman's streak and a superb strike from the halfway line

Last weekend was pretty much marked by Leverkusen's historic title. The highlights of the weekend will cover that too, but the menu is much more varied - there will be a memorable solo goal, an unfortunate own goal, the end of an incredible streak and a player who refused to come to the game when he found out he wasn't in the starting line-up.

Goal of the weekend

Banik Ostrava failed in the Silesian duel with the last-placed Karvina, drawing 2-2 in the Czech League. But at least it provided the best goal of the weekend. Brazilian Ewerton took aim from his own half and caught Dominik Holc out with a perfectly placed shot.

The underdog of the weekend

From hero to zero. That's how you could describe Arijanet Muric' s performance in the Burnley goal. The goalkeeper of the 19th-placed Premier League side notched up seven saves against Brighton and looked set to drag The Clarets to a crucial win. But then in the 79th minute, the Kosovan goalkeeper mishandled a return pass and could not catch up with the ball before the goal line. One of the most unfortunate own goals of the season.

From social media

Slovan Bratislava have been on a run of their own this season and won the title with a 0-0 draw against Dunajska Streda at the weekend. Experienced midfielder Juraj Kucka also enjoyed the championship celebrations, spotting a banner from a fan asking if he would swap his jersey for biscuits. You can see how it turned out...

Weekend stats

Kingsley Coman is a phenom, a born winner. He hasn't gone a season without a championship since he broke through to the adults - at 27 years old, he's already won 12. But every streak like this has to come to an end.

This year, Coman and the rest of Bayern had to bow to Leverkusen's dominant run, and for the first time he could experience a season without celebration. To make matters worse, he was injured at the weekend and must hope he doesn't miss the Euros...

The story of the weekend

Naby Keita's career hasn't exactly been on an upward trend in recent years. The Guinean midfielder has spent more time on the injury table than on the pitch at Liverpool and now Bremen, yet he would like a better position at Werder than he has.

"When he found out yesterday that he would not be in the starting eleven, he decided not to travel with us for the game at all and instead go home. We will talk to him," said sporting director Clemens Fritz.

It doesn't look like he wants to persuade the experienced midfielder to stay... "I've always tried to be an example for others, I've never had any disciplinary infractions. For these reasons, I cannot accept anyone tarnishing my image," Keita replied.

Photo of the weekend

Keita may yet have done well not to turn up for the Werder game. After all, Bremen travelled to Leverkusen knowing they would secure the title with a win. Xabi Alonso 's squad put their winning stamp on a successful season in real style, winning in high style 5-0.

Leverkusen stripped themselves of the 'Neverkusen' label, a club that had always been close to the trophy but never quite reached it. The euphoria that kicked in with the final whistle was indescribable, leaving us with a variety of images from the celebrations to choose from for our best photo of the weekend.