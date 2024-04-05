EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Ayisat Yusuf talks up Nigeria’s Olympic hopes against South Africa

Nigerian legend Ayisat Yusuf (39) is optimistic about the Super Falcons' prospects of securing a 2024 Olympics ticket ahead of South Africa, albeit acknowledging that it won't be an easy feat.

After breezing past Cameroon in the third round, coach Randy Waldrum faces the task of guiding the team through Banyana Banyana to secure one of Africa's two slots for the sporting event billed for Paris.

As both teams clash in the first leg of the African classic in Abuja on Friday evening, the former international is throwing her support behind the nine-time African champions while offering some valuable advice.

“If the players adhere to instructions from the coaches and capitalise on their opportunities, I am confident they will achieve the desired outcome,” Yusuf told Flashscore in a no-holds-barred interview.

“Utilising home advantage would greatly benefit the Super Falcons, potentially securing a win that could render the return leg inconsequential. It's also crucial to acknowledge the strength of the South African team.

“They are formidable opponents in African football. Nevertheless, unity, support, and unwavering determination are essential for the Falcons to succeed.”

Can Nigeria halt the South Africa juggernaut?

Both countries enter this crucial match in excellent form, having maintained unbeaten records in their last five outings across all competitions. Nonetheless, it is Desiree Ellis' side that enjoys a superior head-to-head advantage, triumphing in their last two meetings.

Despite this, Yusuf, who was part of the Super Falcons’ squad that last participated in the tournament in 2008, maintains her confidence in Waldrum's team to break their 16-year curse. She stresses that missing out for the fourth consecutive time would be nothing short of a disaster.

She continued: “To be completely honest, it's important to recognise South Africa’s significant progress in women's football. Our recent inability to defeat them indicates their effective development and coaching strategies.

“The Super Falcons must understand that this match is more than just a game; it's a clash of titans. I was part of the Super Falcons squad that last competed in the Olympics in 2008, marking my final international appearance for Nigeria.

“It's been a considerable absence for us, and this presents a monumental opportunity to reclaim our rightful place, as the Olympic Games hold the utmost significance in sports overall.

“Missing out on this opportunity would be disastrous. However, I prefer not to entertain thoughts of not qualifying at all. Our players must enter the encounter with a positive mindset.

“When it comes to individual talents, we are fortunate to possess quality that can compete with the best teams globally. Nevertheless, the players must understand that success in football requires dedication, determination, and discipline. If they combine these elements against South Africa, nothing is impossible.”

Oshoala backed to reclaim golden touch against Banyana

One of the Nigerian players expected to cause trouble for the reigning African champions is Bay FC’s Asisat Oshoala. The six-time African Women's Player of the Year’s underwhelming displays during international duty have drawn significant criticism.

However, the former KMF Kuopio defender jumps to the defence of the 29-year-old, believing that she will shine against South Africa.

“It all hinges on the coach, the player, and the information provided to the players. Consider Oshoala's performances both at Barcelona and now in the United States, where she scored on her debut. It's evident that she's a fantastic player who consistently gives her best,” she added.

“We can't dismiss the possibility that she may have been burdened with additional tasks affecting her performance. When a player faces excessive pressure, it can negatively impact their mental well-being.

“However, I am confident she can bounce back against Banyana Banyana as she's currently in fine form. It's important for her not to place unnecessary pressure on herself, and her teammates should also work to support her.

“Despite being a fast and skilful player, being the star of the team often means facing increased attention from opponents. Nevertheless, I believe she will deliver against South Africa.”

Enchanting prospect of handling almighty Falcons

Yusuf wrapped up her remarkable 14-year career, brimming with trophies, in 2009 and ventured into administration. She made history as the first Nigerian woman to achieve a UEFA B coaching badge.

Presently serving as the head of Viikingit FC U13 boys in Finland, she is being considered to potentially follow in the footsteps of Uche Eucharia and Florence Omagbemi as a future handler of the Super Falcons.

“Attaining a UEFA B license with the Finnish Football Federation is no small feat; it's a rigorous and lengthy process. I am grateful to all those who supported me throughout this journey,” she narrated.

“Along the way, I gained valuable experience in personal development and learned how to effectively work with individuals from diverse backgrounds. Transitioning from a player to a coach is a significant shift.

“If it is in God's plan, I would cherish the opportunity to coach the Super Falcons in the future. As a citizen of both Finland and Nigeria, I trust in God's timing and will embrace whatever opportunities come my way.

“While I am open to take on the challenge of coaching the senior national team or any of the national teams, I am not desperate. To those currently in such roles, I extend my best wishes for success.”

