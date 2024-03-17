Former Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala set to lead Bay FC in NWSL debut

Former Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala set to lead Bay FC in NWSL debut
AFP
After spending five years at Barcelona, the reigning African Women’s Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala (29) will be leading Bay FC in their debut game in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Expansion side Bay FC will face Angel City FC in the early hours of Monday to mark their first game in the league.

Oshoala joined Bay FC for a reported contract fee of $162,000 until 2026.

Joining Oshoala at Bay FC is Racheal Kundananji, whose $785,000 transfer fee from Madrid CFF set a world record as well as Deyna Castellanos who joined from Manchester City and Jen Beattie joined from Arsenal.

A prolific goalscorer, Asisat Oshoala netted an impressive 117 goals for Barcelona in all competitions across her five-year stint.

Oshoala's numbers in recent seasons
Oshoala didn't just score goals, she scored history. She became the first African woman to win the UEFA Women's Champions League, achieving this feat twice in 2021 and 2023.

The game against Angel City FC is scheduled to be held at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

This isn't the first time these California rivals will meet. They previously battled to a 0-0 draw during the Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament.

Nigeria enjoying strong showing at the ongoing African Games

