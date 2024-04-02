Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs challenging for Premier League next season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs challenging for Premier League next season
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs challenging for Premier League next season
Postecoglou has high hopes for Spurs next season
Postecoglou has high hopes for Spurs next season
AFP
Ange Postecoglou (58) wants Tottenham Hotspur to mount a sustained challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Spurs topped the table in November before being hard hit by injuries and they are now 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool heading into Tuesday's match away to London rivals West Ham.

Postecoglou has repeatedly insisted squad development, rather than a top-four finish, is his priority this season.

But the Australian, who guided Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title before heading to London club Spurs, has bigger ambitions, even though it is more than 60 years since Tottenham were crowned champions of England.

Asked whether he expects Spurs to be challenging for the title next term, Postecoglou replied: "I hope so. Or why am I doing what I'm doing? That's why I came to the club.

"As somebody said to me last week, 'Just do your job Ange' and my job is to come here and try to bring success.

"And if you don't think you're going to be in the title race in 12 months' time, then I don't know why I'm here."

Postecoglou was also adamant that a top-four finish in and of itself was no guarantee of sustained progress, as evidenced by the struggles of Manchester United and Newcastle this season.

"It'd probably make my life easier if I said, 'Let's make Champions League, that's great' because everyone thinks I've done a great job," he added.

"But from my perspective, I keep saying it, I look at the teams who made the Champions League this year from last year and that wasn't the catalyst for them kicking on.

"It's not their fault - it's more demanding. But I'm not going to let this club rest on where we finish this year. Where we finish should be a foundation for us being better next year."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenham
Related Articles
Kalvin Phillips needs support after poor run, says West Ham boss Moyes
Son has played captain's role perfectly, says Spurs' boss Postecoglou
Three Premier League talking points after fresh title twists
Show more
Football
Leicester City report losses worth 89.7 million pounds in latest account
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Polish fan will walk 100km to a game after Radomiak goalkeeper scores
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Arsenal consider Gyokeres clause, Liverpool eye Salah successor
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Brighton's De Zerbi not distracted by job speculation ahead of Brentford clash
Euro 2024 team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Nathan Ake ruled out for Man City, John Stones may return against Aston Villa
Villa striker Ollie Watkins to miss Man City game due to injury
Most Read
Germany shirt font to change after football fans make Nazi comparison
Jannik Sinner coach Darren Cahill believes 'tennis in great hands' after Miami win
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings