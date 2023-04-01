Aston Villa announce signing of French forward Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Aston Villa announce signing of French forward Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen
Aston Villa announce signing of French forward Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen
Diaby made 172 appearances and scored 49 goals for Leverkusen
Diaby made 172 appearances and scored 49 goals for Leverkusen
Reuters
Aston Villa have signed French forward Moussa Diaby (24) from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

British media reports said Diaby will sign a five-year deal after Villa paid 41 million pounds. There had been rumours that the player would join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The France international made 172 appearances and scored 49 goals for Leverkusen after joining them in 2019. Last season he was the club's top scorer with 14 strikes across all competitions.

Diaby joins midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Pau Torres among Villa's close season recruits as they add experience ahead of their Europa Conference League campaign.

Villa underwent a remarkable turnaround under coach Unai Emery last season after sacking manager Steven Gerrard in October, finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Follow all the latest transfer news here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAston VillaDiaby MoussaBayer LeverkusenTransfer News
Related Articles
Ashley Young joins Everton on a free transfer, signing a one-year deal
Aston Villa sign Spain defender Pau Torres from Villarreal for 35 million euros
Relegated Leicester snap up Conor Coady and Harry Winks on three-year deals
Show more
Football
Morocco set for Women's World Cup debut in another huge landmark for the Arab world
Transfer News LIVE: PSG putting Mbappe up for sale? Aston Villa snap up Diaby
Updated
Barcelona teenager Dragoni marks new era for Italy at Women's World Cup
French players' union supports Kylian Mbappe amid PSG contract row
Juventus midfielder Arthur moves to Fiorentina on a season-long loan
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool and more
Wiegman calls for more ruthlessness after England struggle past minnows Haiti
Nottingham Forest sign former Torino defender Ola Aina on free transfer
Super-sub Vangsgaard the hero as last-gasp Denmark edge China in Group D clash
Manchester City hungry for more success next season, says manager Guardiola
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG putting Mbappe up for sale? Aston Villa snap up Diaby
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Zambia suffer second major injury blow ahead of World Cup debut against Japan
Alcaraz beats Goffin on Hopman Cup debut but Spain ultimately fall to Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |