Aston Villa complete signing of Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa have signed forward Morgan Rogers (21) from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

He joined Middlesbrough last July from Manchester City, having spent loan periods at Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

Rogers, an England Under-20 international, has made 33 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring seven goals including a consolation goal in Middlesbrough's 6-1 League Cup semi-final second leg defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa, fifth in the Premier League standings, are away to Sheffield United on Saturday.