Chelsea captain Reece James to be out for months following hamstring surgery

James will be out for a while now
Reuters
Chelsea captain Reece James (24) said he had undergone surgery to resolve a recurring hamstring issue.

The England right-back missed seven Premier League matches earlier in the season with a hamstring injury and sustained a similar issue during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at Everton this month.

"The footballing world knew I got injured, but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution," James said on Instagram on Thursday.

"I had surgery today to try to fix my recurring hamstring issue. The recovery has started, both physically and mentally."

Chelsea, who are 10th in the Premier League, next visit Wolves on Sunday.

FootballPremier LeagueJames ReeceChelsea
