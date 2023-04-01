Chelsea's Reece James faces another long spell out with hamstring injury

Chelsea's Reece James faces another long spell out with hamstring injury
James is set to be out for three months
Reuters
Chelsea's England defender Reece James (24) suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday, with media reports saying the right-back could be out of action for the next three months.

James lasted only 27 minutes at Goodison Park and had a medical assessment following the game, with scan results confirming a hamstring injury, Chelsea said.

"Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham (training ground)," the club added in a statement.

This is the second hamstring problem in the last four months for the Chelsea captain who only returned to action in late October after getting injured in their league game against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 13th.

Chelsea, who are 12th in the standings on 19 points from 16 games, next host bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueJames ReeceChelsea
