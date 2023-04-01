Chelsea midfielder Fernandez to miss Christmas Eve Wolves match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea midfielder Fernandez to miss Christmas Eve Wolves match
Chelsea midfielder Fernandez to miss Christmas Eve Wolves match
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez during press conference
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez during press conference
Reuters
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez (22) will miss Sunday's clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering a hernia, the Premier League club's manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Argentine international Fernandez was substituted after just 32 minutes in Chelsea's League Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle United on Tuesday.

"Enzo is going to be out for the game against Wolverhampton," Pochettino said on Friday. "We will see if he can be involved again as soon as possible.

"We already have information that it was a hernia and he also didn't feel well (during the game)."

Pochettino added that Fernandez's injury was not major and that Fernandez's rehabilitation would not pose a problem for the group.

Chelsea, who are 10th in the league standings, will be looking to end a three-match away-game losing streak against the 13th-placed Wolves.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFernandez EnzoPochettino MauricioWolvesChelseaNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Chelsea forward Nkunku not ready to start games, says manager Pochettino
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Premier League injury expert on why Reece James can't recover and Newcastle's crisis
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Manchester United visit West Ham in festive football weekend
Updated
United can 'beat anyone' with full squad says defiant Ten Hag
Last-gasp Zaniolo goal rescues point for Villa against Sheffield Utd
Jovic spares AC Milan blushes with late goal in Salernitana draw
Record-breaking Man City thrash Fluminese to win the Club World Cup
Al Ahly beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 to finish third in Club World Cup
Unlocking Mohammed Kudus: How can Chris Hughton get the best out of the Ghana star?
Luton manager Edwards calls on team to follow Tom Lockyer's example
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi reunite with Inter Miami announcing signing of the Uruguayan
Updated
Most Read
Unlocking Mohammed Kudus: How can Chris Hughton get the best out of the Ghana star?
Record-breaking Man City thrash Fluminese to win the Club World Cup
Football Tracker: Manchester United visit West Ham in festive football weekend
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings